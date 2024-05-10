Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah says have faith in SIT, no need to handover probe of sexual abuse case to CBI

PTI

Mysuru (Karnataka), May 10

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday expressed confidence in the state government-constituted SIT probing the sexual harassment case against JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna and asserted that there was no need to hand it over to CBI.

Hitting out at the opposition parties, he claimed that BJP (when it was in power in the state) had never assigned even a single case to CBI and that there was a time when the outfit used to refer to CBI as ‘Corruption Bureau of Investigation’.

Former Prime Minister and JD(S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda used to call CBI as ‘Chor Bachao Institution’ and now they love CBI? he told reporters here.

On JD(S) second-in-command and former CM HD Kumaraswamy’s demand to hand over the case to CBI, Siddaramaiah said, “There is no need to hand over the case to CBI. I have confidence and trust in our police (SIT). They will conduct an investigation in accordance with law.”

The CM cited some cases referred to CBI during the previous Congress rule in the State and asked: “but was anyone punished in these cases?”

“Our government does not interfere in legal proceedings and investigations. They (SIT) are conducting the inquiry in the right manner. Not now, nor in the past, have I instructed any police officers to do something beyond or against the law. However, there is no need for a CBI probe. Our police should be trusted,” he said.

As per the law, the SIT has been constituted. “I have trust in our police officers. They will find out the truth,” he added.

The CM made it clear that neither he nor Deputy CM DK Shivakumar are involved in the investigation of the case.

Responding to allegations of “political interference” in JD(S) MLA HD Revanna’s arrest in a kidnapping case, he asked: “If there is no truth in the allegation against him, why did he seek anticipatory bail? Why was the bail application rejected by the Court?”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #Karnataka #Prajwal Revanna #Siddaramaiah