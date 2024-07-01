Karnataka cop stabs wife to death in SP's office premises

Hassan (Karnataka), July 1
In a shocking case, a police constable stabbed his wife to death on the premises of the SP's office in Karnataka's Hassan district on Monday and then fled the spot.
The police have launched a search for the accused cop. The deceased woman was identified as Mamatha, and the accused was Lokanath.
A preliminary investigation revealed that a family dispute triggered the incident.
The incident took place when Mamatha had come to the SP's office to file a complaint against her husband.
Lokanath, enraged by this, ambushed and stabbed her in the chest, killing her in the presence of police personnel and the public.
Although she was immediately rushed to the hospital, Mamatha succumbed to her injuries later.
The accused police constable managed to escape from the scene. According to police, Lokanath and Mamatha have been married for 17 years and have two children. The couple had been fighting over a family dispute and had a bitter argument just four days ago. Lokanath was working at the office of the circle inspector in Shanthigrama. Hassan City police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.
