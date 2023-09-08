Karnataka double murder case: Not husband, lover killed woman, son

Bengaluru, September 8
Double murder case of a woman and his son was cracked with the arrest of her lover in Bengaluru, Karnataka police said on Friday.
Thirty-three-year-old Navaneetha, a call centre employee and her 11-year-old son Srujan were found dead at their residence in Ravindranagar on Wednesday morning.
The accused, identified as 38-year-old Shekhar alias Shekarappa, is an electrician by profession.
The police earlier suspected the role of Navaneetha's husband.
Probe revealed that Navaneetha was introduced to Shekhar and she had an affair with him. She had developed a friendship with another man identified as Lokesh.
After getting to know about it, Shekhar had an argument with Navaneetha. On Tuesday night, after coming to her residence, Shekar took up the issue again and slit her throat. Later, he smothered her son Srujan to death with a pillow.
The accused had turned on the LPG gas stove and escaped after locking the kitchen room from outside.
Navaneetha hailed from Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh and had been living in the area for past three years.
She lived separately from her husband Chandru for two years as he was drunkard. They were parents to two sons.
Another son studies in a residential school in Andhra Pradesh.
