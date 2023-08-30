Karnataka govt to launch 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme today, to benefit 1.1 crore women

PTI

Bengaluru, August 30

The Congress government in Karnataka is all set to launch the 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme, offering monthly aid of Rs 2,000 each to about 1.1 crore women heads of family, at a function in Mysuru on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar offered prayers on Tuesday at the famous Chamundeshwari temple in the district headquarters town of Mysuru, where the scheme would be launched by AICC president M Mallikarjun Kharge at the function that would also be attended by Rahul Gandhi.

"As many as 1.1 crore women heads of households will be given Rs 2,000 every month," Siddararamaiah told reporters in Mysuru, his home district on Tuesday.

The government has earmarked Rs 17,500 crore for 'Gruha Lakshmi' programme in the current financial year.

'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme is one of the five pre-poll 'guarantees' of the Congress, which ousted the BJP from power in the Assembly election held in May.

Around one lakh people are expected to gather at the public function to mark the launch of the flagship scheme.

