Karnataka Lokayukta sleuths raid 17 officers accused of amassing disproportionate assets

Bengaluru, October 30
Lokayukta sleuths in Karnataka on Monday raided more than 70 locations belonging to 17 government officials accused of allegedly amassing wealth disproportionate to their known sources of income.
Lokayukta sources said a huge amount of cash, gold, immovable properties, luxury vehicles, investment in land, stocks and expensive gadgets were detected.
Several teams of Lokayukta police assisted by the jurisdictional police carried out the searches in a pre-dawn swoop, a senior Lokayukta official said.
The Inspector General of Police (Lokayukta) Dr A Subramanyeahwara told PTI: "We have registered 17 cases against public servants across Karnataka. These raids are going on at 70-odd locations".
These raids were carried out in Bengaluru, Mandya, Raichur, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Chitradurga, Ballari, Tumakuru, Udupi, Hassan, Belagavi, Davangere and Haveri districts, according to Lokayukta sources.
Searches and investigations are underway, they said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court rejects bail pleas of Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy scam cases
The bench says it has recorded the statements of the probe a...
S Jaishankar meets family members of 8 Indians given death sentence in Qatar
Conveys to the family members that the government would make...
Toll in AP train accident rises to 14; CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to visit mishap site
The locomotive pilots of Rayagada passenger and a guard of t...
Kerala blasts toll rises to 3 as 12-year-old girl succumbs to her injuries
12 others in ICU from the incident; 4 in a critical conditio...
Anju, who went to Pakistan to marry Facebook friend, to return to India for meeting her children
She will return to Pakistan after meeting her kids