Chandigarh, March 26
A 23-year-old woman died by suicide after she allegedly found that her husband racked up a debt of over Rs 1.5 crore in Indian Premier League (IPL) games betting, according to family, reports NDTV.
Ranjitha was found hanging in her home at Chitradurga in Karnataka on March 18.
Her husband, Darshan Babu, is an engineer and would allegedly bet on cricket matches. His wife was allegedly tired of the constant harassment by creditors from who her husband had borrowed the money.
He borrowed over Rs 1.5 crore to place bets but lost the money.
In his complaint, Venkatesh said that his daughter was extremely distressed due to the constant harassment by moneylenders and this led to her suicide.
He said that his son-in-law was lured into betting with a promise of quick money.
"He (Darshan) was not willing to get into betting, but the suspects forced him saying it was an easy way to get rich. They promised to finance his betting activities against some blank cheques as security," he said.
Cops during their investigation found a suicide note, where she detailed the harassment they faced. Darshan and Ranjitha have a two-year-old son
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Encourage ‘fair, transparent and timely’ legal process: US on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
Recently, India summoned a German envoy to protest against h...
AAP protest over Kejriwal’s arrest: Punjab minister Harjot Bains, other party workers detained outside Patel Chowk metro station
Meanwhile, BJP also held protest in the national capital dem...
Karnataka man loses Rs 1.5 crore in IPL betting, upset wife dies by suicide
Venkatesh said that his daughter was extremely distressed du...
From ED custody, Arvind Kejriwal directs there should be no shortage of free medicines at Mohalla Clinics
Last week, the AAP national convener, issued directions to M...
‘Mandi people are angry’, says Himachal BJP leader Jai Ram as Congress leader’s post on Kangana Ranaut sparks row
'Mulling legal action', says Himachal ex-CM Jai Ram Thakur