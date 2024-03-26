Karnataka man loses Rs 1.5 crore in IPL betting, upset wife dies by suicide

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 26

A 23-year-old woman died by suicide after she allegedly found that her husband racked up a debt of over Rs 1.5 crore in Indian Premier League (IPL) games betting, according to family, reports NDTV.

Ranjitha was found hanging in her home at Chitradurga in Karnataka on March 18.

Her husband, Darshan Babu, is an engineer and would allegedly bet on cricket matches. His wife was allegedly tired of the constant harassment by creditors from who her husband had borrowed the money.

He borrowed over Rs 1.5 crore to place bets but lost the money.

In his complaint, Venkatesh said that his daughter was extremely distressed due to the constant harassment by moneylenders and this led to her suicide.

He said that his son-in-law was lured into betting with a promise of quick money.

"He (Darshan) was not willing to get into betting, but the suspects forced him saying it was an easy way to get rich. They promised to finance his betting activities against some blank cheques as security," he said.

Cops during their investigation found a suicide note, where she detailed the harassment they faced. Darshan and Ranjitha have a two-year-old son

