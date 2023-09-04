Karnataka man records nude video of minor girl, blackmails her

IANS

Koppal, September 4

The Karnataka police have arrested a man for befriending a minor girl on social media, recording her nude video and blackmailing her, police said on Monday.

Mustafa has been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

According to the police, the accused had met the minor on Instagram and developed a friendship with her. After trapping the girl, he made her strip on video call and recorded the act.

He took screen shots and started blackmailing the girl.

The girl lodged a case with Gangavathy police station leading to his arrest.

