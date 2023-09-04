Karnataka man records nude video of minor girl, blackmails her

Koppal, September 4
The Karnataka police have arrested a man for befriending a minor girl on social media, recording her nude video and blackmailing her, police said on Monday.
Mustafa has been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
According to the police, the accused had met the minor on Instagram and developed a friendship with her. After trapping the girl, he made her strip on video call and recorded the act.
He took screen shots and started blackmailing the girl.
The girl lodged a case with Gangavathy police station leading to his arrest.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Centre seeks apology from NC leader Akbar Lone for raising 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan in J-K Assembly in 2018
Lone is the lead petitioner challenging the abrogation of Ar...
2 killed, 3 trapped as building collapses in UP's Barabanki
CM Yogi Adityanath expresses grief and directs officials to ...
ISRO scientist Valarmathi, the voice behind Chandrayaan-3 launch countdown, dies
The scientist suffers a heart attack and dies in Chennai on ...
Kharge slams Centre over inflation, asks 'what kind of Amrit Kaal is this?'
Some recent reports published recently say that 74 per cent ...