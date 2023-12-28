Karnataka minister Madhu Bangarappa has a narrow escape as car collides with truck

Tumakuru, December 28
Karnataka minister Madhu Bangarappa had a narrow escape when the car in which he was travelling collided head-on with a truck near Kyathasandra in Tumakuru district, police said on Thursday.
Bangarappa, who holds the Primary and Secondary Education portfolio, was returning from Shivamogga to Bengaluru on Wednesday night when the accident took place, police said.
No one in the car was injured, the police said, adding that the minister left for Bengaluru in another car.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
134 flights delayed, 22 trains running late as dense fog grips Delhi
Visuals from the Indira Gandhi International Airport show pa...
Owing to dense fog, no flights arrive in Chandigarh till 11 am; 3 have delayed departure
The early morning Pune-Chandigarh flight diverted to Delhi, ...
Canada police soon to arrest accused in Hardeep Nijjar killing case: Report
The Canadian media report says 3 sources had told the media ...
Popular Tamil actor and DMDK founder Vijayakanth dies at 71
Had been unwell for quite some time
I owe my career to him, says Sonu Sood as he condoles Vijayakanth’s death
Says 'Kallazgar', his first film ever, was a gift from the l...