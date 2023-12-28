Karnataka minister Madhu Bangarappa has a narrow escape as car collides with truck

PTI

Tumakuru, December 28

Karnataka minister Madhu Bangarappa had a narrow escape when the car in which he was travelling collided head-on with a truck near Kyathasandra in Tumakuru district, police said on Thursday.

Bangarappa, who holds the Primary and Secondary Education portfolio, was returning from Shivamogga to Bengaluru on Wednesday night when the accident took place, police said.

No one in the car was injured, the police said, adding that the minister left for Bengaluru in another car.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnataka