Karnataka minister quits after name surfaces in scam

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 6

Karnataka Scheduled Tribes Welfare Minister B Nagendra resigned today after his name surfaced in a Rs 187-crore illegal money transfer scam.

The matter came to light following the death of Chandrashekharan P, the accounts superintendent of the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Ltd who died allegedly by suicide on May 26, holding his superiors and the minister responsible for the scam.

#Karnataka