Karnataka MLC poll: BJP, Congress field candidates

New Delhi, June 2
The BJP and Congress on Sunday announced the list of candidates for the biennial Karnataka Legislative Council elections for the 11 seats on June 13. The elections were necessitated due to the retirement of 11 members on June 17.
The BJP has named former minister CT Ravi, sitting MLC N Ravikumar and party leader Dr MG Muley.
The Congress has fielded Karnataka Science and Technology Minister NS Boseraju and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah. The other candidates are Vasanth Kumar, K Govindraj, lvan D’Souza, Bilkis Bano and Jagdev Guttedar.
The announcements were made by AICC general secretary KC Venugopal.
