Karnataka moves SC seeking release of Central funds for drought relief

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 24

The Karnataka Government has moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Central government to release Rs 18,171.44 crore to the state for drought management.

Stating that the state was reeling under “severe drought”, affecting the lives of its people, the Karnataka Government urged the top court to direct the Centre to give it financial assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

For the kharif 2023 season (June-September), a total of 223 out of 236 taluks were declared as drought-affected —196 taluks severely and the remaining 27 moderately, it said. “Cumulatively for the 2023 kharif season, the agriculture and horticulture crop losses have been reported over more than 48 lakh hectares with the estimated loss (cost of cultivation) of Rs 35,162 crore,” the state government submitted. “In terms of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the Union of India is under obligation to render financial assistance to the state governments,” it said.

The Karnataka Government urged the SC to declare that the Centre’s action in not releasing the financial assistance for drought arrangement as per the NDRF was “ex-facie violative” of the fundamental rights of the people of the state guaranteed under Article 14 (right to equality) and Article 21 (right to life) of the Constitution.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnataka #Supreme Court