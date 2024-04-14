Karnataka nominees strike chord via songs

Tribune News Service

Aksheev Thakur

New Delhi, April 13

The Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress have found a novel way to connect with voters in Bellary Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka. The candidates from the parties have released songs highlighting their achievements and promises.

B Sriramulu

While the BJP’s candidate from the seat B Sriramulu’s campaign song addressed him as ‘Anna’ (big brother) and portrayed his political journey, including his tenure as a state health and transport minister, the Congress party’s E Tukaram’s supporters are gearing up to release a song inspired by the popular movie KGF, which will highlight Congress’s poll guarantees in the state.

Tukaram has served as the Minister of Medical Education and held the crucial position of Bellary district in-charge Minister during HD Kumaraswamy’s tenure as the CM in 2019. Sriramalu said that he will win the seat and join hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his mission to build a stronger India,” he said. “Modi has set a target of winning over 400 seats for the NDA. It is an election for a national goal of building a stronger India,” he said.

Bellary was a stronghold of Congress for 48 years, between 1952 and 1999. In 1999, senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and late Union minister Sushma Swaraj contested the elections from the constituency. Gandhi won the elections by securing 4,14,650 votes.

Since 2004, the BJP has consistently emerged victorious from the seat. In the 2019 General elections, BJP’s Y Devendrappa won against Congress’ VS Ugrappa. In the 2004 elections, BJP’s G Karunakara Reddy won against KC Kondaiah of the Congress. In 2009, BJP candidate J Shantha won against Congress candidate NY Hanumanthappa.

In 2014, Sriramulu won the seat and in 2019 the seat again went to BJP after its candidate Y Devendrappa won the seat. Polling in Bellary is scheduled to take place on May 7.

