 Karnataka sex scandal: My arrest over abduction allegations a political conspiracy, claims JD(S) MLA HD Revanna : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Karnataka sex scandal: My arrest over abduction allegations a political conspiracy, claims JD(S) MLA HD Revanna

Karnataka sex scandal: My arrest over abduction allegations a political conspiracy, claims JD(S) MLA HD Revanna

The former minister is facing charge of kidnapping and illegally confining a woman, whom his son is alleged to have sexually abused

Karnataka sex scandal: My arrest over abduction allegations a political conspiracy, claims JD(S) MLA HD Revanna

JD(S) MLA H D Revanna being brought for medical check-up at a government hospital, a day after he was taken into custody by officials of a Special Investigation Team in a kidnapping case, in Bengaluru, Sunday, May 5, 2024. PTI



PTI

Bengaluru, May 5

Holenarasipura MLA H D Revanna on Sunday called his arrest over the allegations of abducting a woman, whom Revanna's son is alleged to have sexually abused, an outcome of a political conspiracy.

The former minister, who is the son of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, is facing the charge of kidnapping and illegally confining a woman who is the mother of three children. The complaint was lodged by the woman's son on Thursday.

Revanna claimed there is no evidence of his involvement in the case based on the complaint against him registered on May 2.

“There are no evidences pertaining to the May 2 complaint. It's a big political conspiracy... A conspiracy was hatched against me,” Revanna told reporters at the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital, where he was taken for a medical checkup before being produced in court.

Revanna was brought to the court by the members of a Special Investigation Team. The SIT is investigating sexual abuse allegations involving his son and Hassan JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, after a huge cache of explicit videos allegedly involving Prajwal sexually abusing several women surfaced in the public domain and were widely shared.

In the complaint of abduction against H D Revanna to the K R Nagar police, the 20-year-old son of the victim alleged that Revanna's close aide Sathish Babanna had taken his mother away on a motorcycle on April 29, stating that the MLA wanted to see her.

The complainant stated that Babanna told him that if his mother “opened her mouth before the police”, she and her family members would be arrested.

Later, the 20-year-old complainant got to know from a friend and relative that his mother was among the women in the cache of videos that has gone public, and that it showed her being tied up and raped allegedly by Prajwal.

As he expressed fear that his mother was in danger, police arrested Sathish Babanna and secured the victim from a farmhouse.

Prajwal Revanna (33), who is the BJP-JD(S) Hassan Lok Sabha candidate, faces rape and molestation charges.

The Karnataka government formed a Special Investigation Team on the recommendation of the Karnataka State Commission for Women Nagalakshmi Chowdhary, and is investigating the matter.

There are three FIRs registered in connection the sexual abuse allegations, involving the father and son, in total.

In the first case in Holenarasipura, the cook and relative of the Revannas complained that H D Revanna and his son Prajwal had molested her.

In the second complaint at CID Bengaluru, a JD(S) leader accused Prajwal of raping her at gunpoint, videographing the rape and then blackmailing her.

The third complaint is against Revanna pertaining to the abduction and illegal detention of a woman.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnataka


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Of 3 held in Canada, two have no criminal record

2
Punjab

Pay Rs 1 lakh to online fraud victim: High Court to Punjab SSP

3
Sports

Wrestler Bajrang Punia said no to dope sample, suspended; Paris berth at stake

4
World

Canada a ‘rule-of-law country’, says PM Trudeau after arrest of three Indians in Khalistani activist Hardeep Nijjar killing

5
Punjab

Congress’s Amethi pick Kishori Lal Sharma has Ludhiana roots, joined Gandhis in 1980s

6
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Probing Indian officials too, say Canadian cops

7
Haryana

4 get death for raping cousins, murdering two of family in Haryana's Nuh

8
Jalandhar

Nijjar killing: Residents of accused Kamalpreet’s native village in Jalandhar say he migrated to Canada on student visa

9
Punjab

'Rail Roko' protest: 55-year-old woman farmer dies at Shambhu railway station in Punjab's Patiala

10
Patiala

Farmer dies during protest against BJP’s Patiala candidate Preneet Kaur, blame game begins

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

Public at large thinks criminal trials are ‘neither free nor fair’, laments Supreme Court

Public at large thinks criminal trials are ‘neither free nor fair’, laments Supreme Court

Highlighting the poor performance of public prosecutors, a B...

Blue-corner notice issued against Prajwal Revanna, says Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara

Blue-corner notice issued against Prajwal Revanna, says Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara

Says the Special Investigation Team formed to probe the sex ...

Nijjar killing: Residents of accused Kamalpreet’s native village in Jalandhar say he migrated to Canada on student visa

Nijjar killing: Residents of accused Kamalpreet’s native village in Jalandhar say he migrated to Canada on student visa

Relatives express shock on the news of Kamalpreet's arrest, ...

Congress' national media coordinator Radhika Khera resigns from party, cites opposition to Ram temple visit

Chhattisgarh Congress leader Radhika Khera resigns from party, cites opposition to Ram temple visit

Khera and Chhattisgarh Congress' communication wing chairper...

CISCE to announce Classes 10, 12 results on Monday; know where to check your results

CISCE to announce Classes 10, 12 results on Monday; know where to check your result

Board to discontinue compartment exams


Cities

View All

Residents, NGOs unite in protest against life-threatening effects of Tung Dhab drain

Residents, NGOs unite in protest against life-threatening effects of Tung Dhab drain

Health employees seek exemption from poll duty

Manch puts development agenda before Amritsar Lok Sabha candidates

In ‘Vote Kar Amritsar’ campaign, residents light lamps at Town Hall

LS candidates take to social media platforms as traditional methods of canvassing take a back seat

Moosewala’s family backs Congress candidate

Sidhu Moosewala’s family backs Congress Bathinda candidate Jeet Mohinder

SC stays High Court order on removing protesters from UT-Mohali road

SC stays High Court order on removing protesters from UT-Mohali road

UT heritage items no antiquity or art treasure under law: ASI

Morning walker falls prey to stray dog at Leisure Valley

PL Varma: Soul of Chandigarh

Tewari renews open debate challenge, Tandon hits back

‘CM jailed before polls to stifle his voice’: Arvind Kejriwal’s wife calls for vote against ‘dictatorship’

‘CM jailed before polls to stifle his voice’: Arvind Kejriwal’s wife calls for vote against ‘dictatorship’

INDIA VOTES 2024: AAP candidates file nominations

Greater Noida-based businessman's missing son found dead after 4 days

Vivo money laundering case: Delhi court grants bail to 3 accused

Chandni Chowk Congress nominee submits papers

Nijjar killing: Residents of accused Kamalpreet’s native village in Jalandhar say he migrated to Canada on student visa

Nijjar killing: Residents of accused Kamalpreet’s native village in Jalandhar say he migrated to Canada on student visa

Once foes, Vikramjit Chaudhary, Sushil Rinku share stage

Blocked sewer inconveniences residents, commuters

Gangster arrested for killing kabaddi player

PCMS doctors go on strike in Kapurthala govt hospitals

INDIA VOTES 2024: All 2,919 polling stations equipped with assured minimum facilities in Ludhiana district

INDIA VOTES 2024: All 2,919 polling stations equipped with assured minimum facilities in Ludhiana district

It’s Congress vs rest in Punjab, says Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

Congress’s Amethi pick Kishori Lal Sharma has Ludhiana roots, joined Gandhis in 1980s

Residents oppose setting up of liquor vend on Jassian Road

Use cow cess to tackle stray cattle menace: Ludhiana residents to MC

'Rail Roko' protest: 55-year-old woman farmer dies at Shambhu railway station in Punjab's Patiala

'Rail Roko' protest: 55-year-old woman farmer dies at Shambhu railway station in Punjab's Patiala

Farmer dies during protest against BJP’s Patiala candidate Preneet Kaur, blame game begins

Fourth National Yogasana Training Programme ends

SAD candidate NK Sharma condoles farmer’s death

INDIA VOTES 2024: Party leaders briefed on nomination procedure