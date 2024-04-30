 Karnataka ‘sex scandal’ row: Prajwal Revanna’s driver and BJP leader trade charges over leaked videos : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Karnataka ‘sex scandal’ row: Prajwal Revanna’s driver and BJP leader trade charges over leaked videos

Karnataka ‘sex scandal’ row: Prajwal Revanna’s driver and BJP leader trade charges over leaked videos

In a video message on social media, the driver said that he worked with Prajwal for the last 15 years but it has been a year since he has not been with him

Karnataka ‘sex scandal’ row: Prajwal Revanna’s driver and BJP leader trade charges over leaked videos

Prajwal Revanna. Photo: Facebook/Prajwal Revanna



PTI

Bengaluru, April 30

Prajwal Revanna’s former car driver Karthik and BJP leader G Devaraje Gowda accused each other of leaking the alleged sleaze videos of the JD(S) Hassan MP which has caused a big embarrassment to the regional party.

Prajwal is the grandson of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and nephew of former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy. JD(S) suspended him today over the row.

The Karnataka government constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) of IPS officers led by Additional Director General of Police B K Singh to probe the alleged sexual harassment of many women by Prajwal, who is said to be in Germany currently.

An FIR has already been registered against Prajwal as well as his father Revanna at the Holenarasipura police station in Hassan district for allegedly sexually harassing their former cook.

In a video message on social media, the driver said that he worked with Prajwal Revanna for the last 15 years but it has been a year since he has not been with him.

“The reason (for distancing from Prajwal) was that my land was taken away and my wife was beaten up. I was mentally tortured. Because my land was taken away, I came out of the job and started my fight (to get back land),” Karthik said in the message.

He said he had approached G Devaraje Gowda for justice as had been fighting against the Deve Gowda family.

Devaraje Gowda had fought the 2023 assembly election from Holenarasipura assembly constituency on the BJP ticket and lost to Revanna.

In the meantime, Prajwal Revanna had brought a stay order to prevent me from releasing any sleaze photos or videos, Karthik said.

“Devaraje Gowda told me to hand over the photos and videos which he promised to hand over to the judge to help vacate the stay. Trusting him, I gave him a copy, which he used,” the driver claimed.

“Other than Devaraje Gowda, I did not give this video to Congress leaders or anyone else. I did not give the videos and photos to Congress leaders because they were quite close to Prajwal. Hence, I approached Devaraje Gowda, but he too cheated me,” Karthik alleged.

Since the BJP and the JD(S) have forged an alliance, Karthik said Devaraje Gowda had written to his party high command not to give ticket to Prajwal pointing to his conduct.

Rejecting the charges, Devaraje Gowda told reporters here in Bengaluru that Karthik had been hanging around with the Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Hassan constituency Shreyas Patel.

He said that neither the JD(S) nor the BJP would release the videos as it would go against the NDA alliance's candidate.

“If there was someone benefiting from this, it was Congress. Only for his political gain, the Congress candidate (Shreyas Patel) has mortgaged the modesty of women seen in the videos,” Devaraje Gowda said.

He said he is waiting for the SIT to serve him a notice where he will release important documents. The BJP leader said the Congress leaders will fall in the ditch they had dug for others.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Karnataka #Social Media


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

India summons Canadian deputy envoy over pro-Khalistan slogans at event attended by PM Justin Trudeau

2
Delhi

No CM can remain absent for long, it’s against national interest: Delhi High Court on Arvind Kejriwal

3
Punjab

US report ‘identifies’ RAW official in plot to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

4
Punjab

Delhi summons Canadian envoy over pro-Khalistan slogans at Justin Trudeau's event

5
Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand suspends licences of 14 products made by Ramdev's pharmaceutical companies

6
Punjab

Raja Warring’s wife Amrita sparks row with Congress’s hand symbol remarks

7
Haryana

Lok Sabha election: JJP releases 2nd list of candidates for Haryana; fields Kiran Punia from Ambala, Ravinder Sangwan Rohtak

8
India

4 years after standoff with China, Indian Army shares LAC pics

9
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

10
India

Unwarranted, unsubstantiated imputations: MEA on US media report on Gurpatwant Pannun case

Don't Miss

View All
Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Top News

JD(S) suspends MP Prajwal Revanna over Karnataka ‘sex scandal’ row as pressure mounts ahead of Lok Sabha 3rd phase polls

JD(S) suspends MP Prajwal Revanna over Karnataka ‘sex scandal’ row as pressure mounts ahead of Lok Sabha 3rd phase polls

The government has constituted a Special Investigation Team ...

Unwarranted, unsubstantiated imputations: MEA on US media report on Gurpatwant Pannun case

Unwarranted, unsubstantiated imputations: MEA on US media report on Gurpatwant Pannun case

The report, citing unnamed sources, named a RAW officer in c...

Patanjali advertisement case: Supreme Court pulls up Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority for inaction

Patanjali advertisement case: Supreme Court pulls up Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority for inaction

The Bench observed it appeared that licensing authority got ...

Encounter breaks out between Naxalites and security personnel in Chhattisgarh

7 Naxalites killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh

An AK-47 rifle and cache of other weapons and explosives wer...

International students in Canada will be allowed to work only 24 hours a week from September

International students in Canada will be allowed to work only 24 hours a week from September

The temporary policy allowing students to work more than 20 ...


Cities

View All

Ensure timely lifting of procured wheat: Official

Ensure timely lifting of procured wheat: Official

Commuters suffer as road repair work stalled in Amritsar

Tarn Taran: Two die in mishap as tractor hits bike

Light, sound show at Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s palace needs efforts to sustain

Amritsar: EPFO launches new scheme to resolve employee grievances

Providing canal water to farmers priority: Jeet Mohinder Sidhu

Providing canal water to farmers priority: Congress Bathinda candidate Jeet Mohinder Sidhu

Bathinda: Wheat bags exposed to rain, farmers upset

Chandigarh prepares 100-day action plan for development works

Chandigarh prepares 100-day action plan for development works

INDIA VOTES 2024: Disgruntled leaders of Chandigarh Congress to meet today

Chandigarh constable booked for ‘thrashing’ hotel owner

Day’s temperature in Chandigarh falls 6.9 degrees

Chandigarh: Rs 18L relief given to accident victim’s parents

Arvind Kejriwal’s health is fine, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann after meeting AAP supremo in Tihar jail

Arvind Kejriwal’s health is fine, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann after meeting AAP supremo in Tihar jail

Congress appoints Devender Yadav as interim chief of Delhi unit

Delhi hospital in Shahdara receives bomb threat email, probe on

Excise 'scam': After questions on Arvind Kejriwal’s non-appearance before ED, Supreme Court to resume hearing on his plea today

Congress trying to give OBC quota to minorities: BJP

INDIA VOTES 2024: Sports industry roped in for voter awareness

INDIA VOTES 2024: Sports industry roped in for voter awareness

Kapurthala DC reviews poll preparedness

Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi seeks voters’ response on Google form

Rana Gurjeet Singh’s hopes of getting ticket dashed

Shahkot: Shops, eateries join hands with admn to increase voter turnout

INDIA VOTES 2024: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring is Congress’s choice from Ludhiana

INDIA VOTES 2024: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring is Congress’s choice from Ludhiana

Ludhiana: First randomisation of EVMs conducted in presence of political party representatives

Ludhiana district excels in voter awareness, literacy in Punjab, bags 2nd spot in SVEEP

Questions arose as Ludhiana MC auctions NHAI’s Elevated Road pillars for ads sans nod

One of 2 occupants’ body recovered

national yogasana training programme kicks off

National yogasana training programme kicks off at NIS, Patiala

Woman, help booked for ‘murder’ of man

Patiala: Shakespeare Festival captivates audience

DC directs officials to speed up lifting of procured grain from Sirhind market

Senior citizens concerned over road blockade, noise pollution