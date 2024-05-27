 Karnataka sex scandal: Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna apologises to parents; says will appear before SIT on May 31 : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Karnataka sex scandal: Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna apologises to parents; says will appear before SIT on May 31

Karnataka sex scandal: Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna apologises to parents; says will appear before SIT on May 31

In a video statement, Revanna says he has ‘faith in court and confident that he will come out of false cases’

Karnataka sex scandal: Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna apologises to parents; says will appear before SIT on May 31

Prajwal Revanna. Reuters file



PTI

Bengaluru, May 27

Exactly a month after he left the country, Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of sexually abusing several women, has said he will appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the cases against him, on May 31.

Terming the cases against him as “false” and part of a “political conspiracy”, he said he had gone into depression.

“I will personally come before the SIT on Friday, May 31 at 10 am and cooperate with the investigation and also respond to it (charges). I have faith in the judiciary and I am confident that I will come out of false cases, through court,” Prajwal said in a video statement that is now widely being circulated.

There was no independent confirmation from the JD(S) or the family of the suspended party MP immediately over the matter.

“Let the blessings of God, people and my family be on me. I will surely appear before SIT on May 31, Friday. After coming, I will try to put an end to all this. Keep faith in me,” he added in his video statement in Kannada.

Apologising to his parents, grandfather Deve Gowda, uncle and former CM H D Kumaraswamy, people of the state, and party workers, Prajwal said, “I have come before you to share information, as I had not disclosed as to where I'm in foreign (country).”

Noting that he had sought a week to respond to the SIT notice through his 'X' account and his lawyers, Prajwal said, “Despite seeking time, the very next day Congress senior leaders including Rahul Gandhi started discussing things (about me), at public meetings.”

“They indulged in political conspiracy. Looking at all this, I went into depression and isolation. So, I sought your apology first and your forgiveness,” he said.

Alleging that a political conspiracy was hatched against him in his constituency of Hassan too, by some forces, the MP said, “As I was growing politically, to diminish me, they all got together. Looking at all these things, I was shocked, so I was a bit away. So, no one should mistake (me) for it.”

Prajwal (33), the grandson of JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda and the NDA candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha segment, is facing charges of sexually abusing women.

He reportedly left for Germany on April 27, a day after Hassan went to polls, and is still at large. A 'Blue Corner Notice' seeking information on his whereabouts has already been issued by Interpol, following a request by the SIT via the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

A Special Court for Elected Representatives issued an arrest warrant on May 18 against Prajwal Revanna, following an application moved by the SIT.

The Congress-led Karnataka government has urged the Centre to cancel his diplomatic passport, even as it has stated that there has been no official communication from the union government over the matter yet.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has served a show cause notice to Prajwal asking why his diplomatic passport should not be cancelled as sought by the Karnataka government in view of allegations of sexual abuse against him.

The election took place on April 26, at that time there was no case against him, and SIT was also not formed, he said.

“My trip abroad on April 26 was also planned earlier. So, I left (abroad) after three or four days... when I was watching YouTube, a news channel, I learnt (about the development back home). After that SIT also issued a notice.” The scandal triggered a political storm with the ruling Congress and BJP-JD(S) engaging in a slugfest.

While the Congress government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the cases, the BJP and JD(S) -- NDA partners -- have demanded that it be handed over to the CBI, and action be taken against those behind the circulation of explicit videos.

The cases of sexual abuse came to light after number of pendrives allegedly containing explicit videos involving Prajwal were reportedly circulated in Hassan, ahead of Lok Sabha polls there on April 26.

Recently, Deve Gowda had issued a ‘stern warning’ to Prajwal Revanna, asking him to return to the country and face the probe into sexual abuse allegations, while asserting there will be no interference from him or other family members into the enquiry.

The JD(S) supremo reiterated that his grandson should be given the harshest punishment under the law “if found guilty”.

Kumaraswamy too had repeatedly appealed to his nephew Prajwal to return to the country and face the probe.

JD(S) has suspended Prajwal from the party after cases against him came to light.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnataka #Prajwal Revanna


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Pune car crash: Juvenile’s blood sample thrown away, replaced on directions of doctor, say police

2
India The Tribune interview

Current Punjab leadership mirrors ideology of urban Naxals... They may take state down the wrong path: PM Narendra Modi

3
Diaspora

‘Harvard, do you hear us’: Shruthi Kumar who won contest to speak at graduation ceremony 'revolts', dramatically goes off-script; watch viral video

4
IPL 2024

'Super Kings': Kolkata Knight Riders crush Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets to clinch 3rd IPL title

5
India

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande gets extension; to hit seniority line

6
Punjab

Arvind Kejriwal turned Punjab into ‘ATM of corruption’ to pay his legal fees, says Amit Shah at Ludhiana rally

7
Ludhiana

Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Govt not to last long: Amit Shah

8
Punjab

IK Gujral Punjab Technical University in Jalandhar doubles university fee, affiliated colleges unhappy

9
Himachal

Tourist from Madhya Pradesh's Reva washes away in Beas river near Manali, another missing

10
India The Tribune INTERVIEW

Not against Muslims, but Congress’s appeasement politics: PM Modi

Don't Miss

View All
At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

Top News

Rajkot gaming zone fire: Gujarat High Court raps civic body, says it doesn't have faith in state machinery

Rajkot gaming zone fire: 6 officials suspended for lapses; Gujarat High Court says it doesn't have faith in state machinery

One of the partners of TRP gaming zone held; third arrest in...

2 doctors arrested for manipulating blood report of teen in Pune Porsche accident case: Report

Pune car crash: Juvenile’s blood sample thrown away, replaced on directions of doctor, say police

The juvenile's father had called the doctor and offered him ...

Karnataka sex scandal: Will appear before SIT on May 31, says Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna

Karnataka sex scandal: Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna apologises to parents; says will appear before SIT on May 31

In a video statement, Revanna says he has ‘faith in court an...

Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court; requests to extend interim bail by 7 days on health grounds

Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court for extension of his interim bail by a week on medical grounds

Top court had on May 10 granted 21-day interim bail to the A...

Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi court reserves order on Bibhav Kumar's bail

Swati Maliwal 'assault' case: Delhi court rejects bail plea of Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar

Kumar is accused of assaulting the AAP Rajya Sabha member at...


Cities

View All

Things not-so-good in country, people want change: Tharoor

Things not-so-good in country, people want change: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

People looking for change: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in Amritsar

Will revive traditional industry, open Attari-Wagah trade route, says Gurjeet Singh Aujla

Operation Bluestar bullet-hit Guru Granth Sahib ‘saroop’ on display at Golden Temple complex in Amritsar

Amritsar: Special poll observer tells officials to provide adequate facilities for voters

BJP releases ‘Sankalp Patra’, old promises galore

Chandigarh: BJP releases ‘Sankalp Patra’, old promises galore

Should we show door to PM Modiji, khata khat: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Chandigarh

Chandigarh RWAs discuss local issues with Congress candidate Manish Tewari

Open House: How can politicians, who do not meet poll promises, be held accountable?

Come June 4, those seeking report card will get befitting reply: Chandigarh BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon

Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court; requests to extend interim bail by 7 days on health grounds

Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court for extension of his interim bail by a week on medical grounds

Arvind Kejriwal has sought bail extension for medical tests, says Atishi; BJP calls it ‘drama’ by CM

Three killed in residential building fire, owner booked

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh sends notices to real estate firms for infringement of privacy, delayed home possession

Swati Maliwal 'assault' case: Delhi court rejects bail plea of Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar

INDIA VOTES 2024: Kejriwal takes a dig at BJP

Hoshiarpur: Arvind Kejriwal takes a dig at BJP

Defeat saffron party, save Constitution, says CPI (ML)

PM Narendra Modi’s ‘mujra’ remark condemnable, says Charan Sapra

Vijay Rupani urges farmers to vote for BJP

‘People want concerns addressed, not blame game’

DeMo, huge expenditure on Parliament done to immortalise Modi’s name: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

DeMo, huge expenditure on Parliament done to immortalise Modi’s name: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

No match for honest Ranjit Singh Dhillon, SAD, says Bikram Singh Majithia

Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Govt not to last long: Amit Shah

Farmers on way to Amit Shah’s rally stopped by cops on Ludhiana-Jalandhar highway

Ludhiana: Man selling burgers in fray, lone campaigner for himself

Patiala Police arrest 2 members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Patiala Police arrest 2 members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Patiala: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami woos natives of hill state

Prime Minister Modi lauds public service record of Preneet Kaur’s family

After PM Modi’s rally, Patiala BJP candidate Perneet Kaur begins campaigning aggressively

PM Narendra Modi anti-farmer, show him door: Priyanka Gandhi in Khanna