Karnataka woman ends life alleging harassment by police, says she will get justice after death

Bengaluru, September 4
A homemaker ending her life allegedly due to harassment by police came to light in the limits of Channapatna town police station in Ramanagara district on Monday.
The 31-year-old, a resident of Kote Layout in Channapatna city, consumed sleeping pills on Saturday and died at the hospital on Sunday. She had said in a video that she is not able to take torture and harassment by the police and is ending her life.
It is alleged that when she went to file a complaint to the Channapatna Rural police station about a financial dispute, the cops did not lodge her complaint. The victim alleged that the cops insulted her.
The woman said in her video before dying by suicide that she would get justice after death. The relatives and family have met Ramanagara SP.
The family have made allegations against Channapatna inspector and other staff. The police department is yet to make an official statement.
