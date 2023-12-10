 Karni Sena chief Gogamedi murder: Accused stayed in Chandigarh hotel on fake IDs, planned to go abroad : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Karni Sena chief Gogamedi murder: Accused stayed in Chandigarh hotel on fake IDs, planned to go abroad

Karni Sena chief Gogamedi murder: Accused stayed in Chandigarh hotel on fake IDs, planned to go abroad

Attackers Rohit Rathore of Jaipur and Nitin Fauji of Haryana’s Mahendragarh had been allegedly promised Rs 50,000 each to kill Gogamedi, say sources

Karni Sena chief Gogamedi murder: Accused stayed in Chandigarh hotel on fake IDs, planned to go abroad

Rajasthan Police personnel and Delhi Police's Crime Branch arrive with accused of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Senas president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi murder case at Sodala Police Station, in Jaipur, on Sunday, December 10, 2023. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, December 10

The two persons who allegedly shot Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi in Jaipur were staying on fake IDs at a hotel in Chandigarh while on their run, Delhi Police said on Sunday.

Sources said the duo attackers—Rohit Rathore of Jaipur and Nitin Fauji of Haryana’s Mahendragarh—had planned to flee the country and had been allegedly promised Rs 50,000 each to kill Gogamedi.

The two alleged killers were nabbed by the teams of Delhi and Rajasthan police from Hotel Kamal Palace at Sector 24 in Chandigarh on Saturday night.

They were accompanied by another associate Udham Singh who had allegedly provided them logistical support for evading arrest.

“The trio have been taken to Jaipur by Rajasthan police for further interrogation,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amit Goel told PTI.

Goel said the arms used in the commission of the crime are yet to be recovered.

According to Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Yadav, the Delhi Police was tracking the shooters soon after they killed Gogamedi at his house in Jaipur on December 5.

According to initial input shared by Rajasthan ADG (Crime) Dinesh M N, after killing Gogamedi, the two attackers had fled to Didwana in a taxi from where they took the bus to Delhi, Yadav said.

The duo then got down in Dharuhera and took an autorickshaw to reach Rewari railway station from where they boarded a train to Hisar, he added.

The CCTV footage collected by the Delhi police from the Hisar railway station showed the duo walking out of the station. Rathore could be seen wearing a cap and shawl, the Special CP (Crime) said.

Rathore and Fauji then met the latter’s friend Udham Singh who helped them further in hiding from the police, he added.

According to another police officer, Fauji and Singh became acquainted after they underwent training for the Indian Army at the same centre, four years ago.

With Singh’s help, the duo hired a taxi for Manali in Himachal Pradesh where they stayed for one or two days and later came back to Chandigarh on December 9, the officer said.

The trio used forged Aadhaar cards with the names of Devender, Jaiveer and Sukhbir to book a room at Hotel Kamal Palace. Based on a tip-off about their whereabouts, a team of Delhi Police Crime Branch accompanied by Rajasthan police reached the hotel at about 8.30 pm and nabbed the trio, the officer added.

The Rajasthan Police took Fauji to Jaipur while Delhi Police brought Rathore and Singh to Delhi. They were taken to Jaipur on Sunday morning, officials said.

Fauji was previously involved in a kidnapping case and attack on a cop in Haryana, while Rathore, too, has previous criminal records and spent some time in jail, the officer said.

Delhi police officials said they suspected that Rathore had met one Virender Charan who is suspected to be involved in hatching Gogamedi’s murder plan on the behest of foreign-based gangster Rohit Godara.

Rohit Godara, who is a close associate of the Lawrence-Goldy Brar gang, in a Facebook post took responsibility for killing Gogamedi soon after his murder on December 5.

Sources said Rathore and Fauji had planned to flee the country and had been allegedly promised Rs 50,000 each to kill Gogamedi. They were also asked to remain underground until they got the passports and visas they were promised.

From Chandigarh, they had a plan to go towards Goa and further in south India, the sources added.

The police said Fauji, a native of Mahendragarh, had returned home during his leave period from the Indian Army but never rejoined and started getting involved in criminal cases in Haryana.

#Mahendragarh


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Changes in Canadian study permit rules cause discontent among students in Punjab

2
World

Canada's surging cost of living, rental shortages fuel reverse immigration

3
Entertainment

Dharmendra gets overwhelmed with love from fans on 88th birthday, says 'pyaare pyaare tohfe aye hain'

4
Chandigarh

Karni Sena chief's murder: Two shooters among three nabbed in Chandigarh’s Sector 22

5
Punjab

Pupils turn to Australia, New Zealand for study permit

6
Punjab

Four from Mohali AFPI become Army officers, tally 145 in 12 yrs

7
Rajasthan

Man who roped in shooters for killing Karni Sena chief Gogamedi held in Jaipur

8
Punjab

30 years on, Punjab cops tell High Court wrong man killed in encounter

9
Comment

Tribulations, triumphs of sporting turban in US

10
World

Israel-Hamas conflict: US vetoes UN Security Council resolution on ceasefire in war-torn Gaza

Don't Miss

View All
Srinagar freezes at minus 4.6, records season's coldest night
J & K

Srinagar freezes at minus 4.6, records season's coldest night

Prevented train mishap, got only ~5K!
India

Prevented train mishap, got only Rs 5K!

House in way of National Highway-widening project, man moves it to save wife’s memories
J & K

House in way of NH-widening project, Jammu man moves it to save wife's memories

Untag Lawrence Bishnoi as DAV alumnus: College to Google
Chandigarh

Untag Lawrence Bishnoi as DAV alumnus: College to Google

Punjab has highest number of defence widows amongst all states, shows MoD data
Haryana

Punjab has highest number of defence widows amongst all states, shows MoD data

Video: Indian-Americans perform ‘garba’ at New York’s Times Square as UNESCO adds it to cultural heritage list
Trending

Video: Indian-Americans perform 'garba' at New York's Times Square as UNESCO adds it to cultural heritage list

Expecting first child, cop’s wife shattered
J & K

Expecting first child, slain Srinagar inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani's wife shattered

Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha

Top News

Vishnu Deo Sai to be new chief minister of Chhattisgarh

From village panch to top man: Tribal leader Vishnu Deo Sai is Chhattisgarh’s 4th chief minister

Sai's election is being seen as BJP's thanksgiving to tribal...

BSP chief Mayawati names nephew Akash Anand as her political successor

BSP chief Mayawati names nephew Akash Anand as her political successor

Mayawati makes the announcement at party meet in Lucknow

Vishnu Deo Sai to be next Chhattisgarh CM

Who is Vishnu Deo Sai, BJP's tribal face whom Amit Shah promised to make a 'big man'

Sai has headed BJP's Chhattisgarh unit three times, displayi...

Canada's surging cost of living fuels reverse immigration

Canada's surging cost of living, rental shortages fuel reverse immigration

Rising trend of people leaving Canada risks undermining one ...

Karni Sena chief Gogamedi murder accused stayed in Chandigarh hotel on fake IDs, planned to go abroad

Karni Sena chief Gogamedi murder: Accused stayed in Chandigarh hotel on fake IDs, planned to go abroad

Attackers Rohit Rathore of Jaipur and Nitin Fauji of Haryana...


Cities

View All

Rise in Beas water level damages wheat crop

Rise in Beas water level damages wheat crop

‘Drug addict’ woman whose video went viral hospitalised by police

22,250 cases resolved at National Lok Adalat

PHDCCI honours women entrepreneurs who began their journey with PITEX

Health wing seizes banned single-use plastic products

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

‘Honour’ killing: Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

Bathinda: Day after robbery, 3.7 kg gold recovered

2 SFJ operatives held in Bathinda

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Chandigarh MC decides to end street light pact with company

Chandigarh MC decides to end street light pact with company

3 yrs on, Singha Devi bridge at Nayagaon hanging fire

Karni Sena chief's murder: Two shooters among three nabbed in Chandigarh’s Sector 22

Octogenarian loses Rs 22L to cyber cons

Chandigarh’s Kashvee most expensive uncapped WPL player

Delhi records minimum temp of 8.3 degrees Celsius, air quality ‘very poor’

Delhi records minimum temp of 8.3 degrees Celsius, air quality ‘very poor’

Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on Monday on pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370 in J-K

High Court seeks report on DU Campus Law Centre’s accessibility for disabled

Protesting BJP leaders detained in Capital

Keeping me in custody will serve no purpose, Sanjay Singh tells court

Jalandhar: NRI shot dead at birthday party celebrations in resort

Jalandhar: NRI shot dead at birthday party celebrations in resort

Two smugglers arrested with 50 gram of heroin in Jalandhar

Latifpura oustees demand rehabilitation, burn Chief Minister’s effigy during protest in Jalandhar

Protest starts in front of minister’s house

Three Lok Adalats award Rs 33.61 crore compensation

Punjab Vigilance Bureau unearths scam in pharmacy council, nabs former registrars, superintendent

Punjab Vigilance Bureau unearths scam in pharmacy council, nabs former registrars, superintendent

Commuters stranded for hours on national highway as contractual staff block Ladhowal toll

Missing child reunited with family in 3 hours

Two of vehicle thieves’ gang nabbed

Ludhiana MC begins road repair works in Focal Point

Lok Adalat takes up 34K cases, settles 22K in district

Lok Adalat takes up 34K cases, settles 22K in district

Pupil’s father held for planting fake bomb

Maharaja Agrasen Chowk opened

5,219 cases disposed of in Fatehgarh Sahib district

I-T raids: BJP stages protest, burns effigy of Congress MP