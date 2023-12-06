Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi shot dead in Jaipur

PTI

Jaipur, December 5

Right-wing group Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena's president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot dead in the living room of his house here on Tuesday by three men. One of the assailants was also gunned down by his accomplices, the police said.

Earlier, Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph had said the assailant was killed in retaliatory firing by Gogamedi’s guards. One of Gogamedi’s guards sustained bullet injuries in the exchange of fire with the assailants, who had gone to his house in Shyam Nagar on the pretext of meeting him, the police said. The incident was caught on CCTV. In a purported social media post, Rohit Godara gang (affiliated with Lawrence Bishnoi gang) claimed to have ordered the killing as “Gogamedi was supporting its enemies”.

Gogamedi formed his outfit after being expelled from Sri Rajput Karni Sena in 2015 over differences with its founder Lokendra Kalvi. Both these outfits had protested Deepika Padukone starrer “Padmaavat” in 2018 over alleged distortion of historical facts about the Rajput community. The police said the assailants had told Gogamedi’s guards that they wanted to meet him. The guards took them inside and the three men talked to Gogamedi for 10 minutes before opening fire at him.”

