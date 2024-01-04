Karni Sena chief’s murder accused held

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested a key suspect in the murder of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi. With the arrest of Ashok Kumar, a total of nine arrests have been made in the case. NIA conducted raids in 31 locations across Haryana and Rajasthan.

#National Investigation Agency NIA #Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi