  • India
Karthyayani Amma, the oldest student under Kerala State Literacy Mission, passes away

Amma, 101, was bedridden for some time after suffering a stroke

Photo for representational purpose only.



PTI

Thiruvananthapuram, October 11

One hundred and one years old Karthyayani Amma, who made history by becoming the oldest learner under the Kerala State Literacy Mission, has died at her residence in coastal Alappuzha district.

She was bedridden for some time after suffering a stroke and died on Tuesday.

She would be cremated on Thursday with state honours, the Alappuzha district administration said.

The Alappuzha ADM visited Karthyayani Amma’s residence in Cheppad village of the district and offered a floral wreath, it said.

Karthyayani Amma had shot to fame not only for being the oldest student, at the age of 96, under the southern state’s literacy mission, but also for scoring the highest marks in the ‘Aksharalaksham’ test, a fourth standard equivalent examination.

The nonagenarian was the oldest among the 43,330 candidates who appeared for the test.

She also received the Nari Shakti award from former president Ram Nath Kovind on Women’s Day in March, 2020.

In 2019, she became a Commonwealth of Learning Goodwill Ambassador.

Social media was abuzz today with condolence messages from people from all walks of lives on her demise.

Expressing his condolences, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said Karthyayani Amma inspired many people to learn and continue their education.

“Heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Smt. Karthyayani Amma, honored with #NariShaktiPuraskar for determination to learn and pass the literacy exam at the age of 96, inspiring many people to learn and to continue their education. May her soul attain mukti,” the Governor said in a Facebook post.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in his condolence message, recalled meeting her after she won the award and indicating her desire to study further and get a job after clearing the 10th standard.

“There was confidence and determination in those words,” Vijayan said in a Facebook post.

He also posted a condolence message on the social media platform X in which the CM said Karthyayani Amma served as an inspiring role model for many through her unwavering determination to pursue education despite challenges.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of Karthyayani Amma, who made history by becoming the oldest learner under the State Literacy Mission. She served as an inspiring role model for many, showing unwavering determination to pursue education despite challenges.

“Her demise is a significant loss to our literacy movement, which helped shape modern Kerala. Heartfelt condolences,” he said.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly V D Satheesan also condoled her death and said Karthyayani Amma’s was an example of what one can achieve through determination and will power.

State General Education Minister V Sivankutty too condoled the demise of Karthyayani Amma.

“Amma, who grew up under circumstances where she could not study and became literate at the age of 96, is a symbol of determination,” he said.

Former Leader of Opposition in the state assembly and the MLA from Haripad, Ramesh Chennithala, also expressed grief over her death.

He recalled, in a Facebook post, that in the last Republic Day parade, a float of Karthyayani Amma was also there.

Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar also took to social media to convey his condolences.

“Saddened to hear about the demise of Smt. Karthyayani Amma, at the age of 101 years. By passing literacy examinations with top marks at the age of 96, she became inspirational to many of the deprived to venture into the world of literacy.

“My condolences to her family and friends. Om Shanti,” he said in a Facebook post.

Karthyayani Amma, a widow and mother of six hailing from Alappuzha’s Haripad municipality in Kerala, swept the streets outside temples in her village to bring up the children.

