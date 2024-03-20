Karti summoned in visa case

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday issued summons to Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, taking cognisance of a chargesheet filed against the leader by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with issuance of Chinese visas case. Special judge MK Nagpal issued summons to all accused in the case and ordered them to appear before the court on April 5.
The Congress leader, who is former finance minister P Chidambaram's son, was named as an accused under provisions of PMLA in the first chargesheet filed in the case by ED.
