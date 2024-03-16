KCR’s daughter K Kavitha arrested in Hyderabad in Delhi excise policy case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 15

Bharath Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former MP K Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao, was on Friday arrested hours after officials of the Income Tax Department and the ED held searches at her residence in Hyderabad.

Part of ‘South Group’ that paid kickbacks In its chargesheet, the ED has alleged that Kavitha was part of the “South Group” that had paid Rs 100 crore in kickbacks to AAP leaders in exchange for undue benefits under the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

According to sources, the searches were conducted at her residence on Friday morning in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, in which Kavitha has been named an accused, and she was arrested there later. The development took place after the I-T Department and the ED had issued several notices to her to appear before them to record her statement in the case.

