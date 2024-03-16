KCR’s daughter K Kavitha arrested in Hyderabad in Delhi excise policy case

New Delhi, March 15
Bharath Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former MP K Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao, was on Friday arrested hours after officials of the Income Tax Department and the ED held searches at her residence in Hyderabad.
Part of ‘South Group’ that paid kickbacks
In its chargesheet, the ED has alleged that Kavitha was part of the “South Group” that had paid Rs 100 crore in kickbacks to AAP leaders in exchange for undue benefits under the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.
According to sources, the searches were conducted at her residence on Friday morning in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, in which Kavitha has been named an accused, and she was arrested there later. The development took place after the I-T Department and the ED had issued several notices to her to appear before them to record her statement in the case.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case
A Delhi court granted bail to Kejriwal in two complaints fil...
Excise policy case: BRS leader K Kavitha produced before Delhi court
Kavitha was arrested in Hyderabad on Friday and brought to D...
Indian Navy responds after pirates' fire at warship in Arabian Sea
Pirates have been using MV Ruen, which had been hijacked by ...
Indian-origin Kashmiri Pandit couple, daughter killed in 'suspicious' fire in Canada's Brampton
The charred remains were on Friday identified as those of th...
Lok Sabha poll dates today; BJP eyes hat-trick as Opposition attempts to halt PM’s march
ECI to announce poll schedule for 4 states as well