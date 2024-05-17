Arvind Kejriwal’s PA booked for ‘punching, kicking’ Swati Maliwal at CM’s house

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 16

In a strange twist of fate on Thursday, AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, famous as “Lady Singham of Delhi” for rescuing women in distress, formally complained to the Delhi Police about herself being assaulted by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s personal assistant Bibhav Kumar three days ago.

Following the allegations, the Delhi Police lodged an FIR against Kumar for assault, criminal intimidation and outraging the modesty of a woman. All relevant IPC sections were slapped. The development came hours after the National Commission for Women (NCW) issued summons to Kumar.

Maliwal’s seven-page complaint, which added to an already brewing political storm over Kejriwal’s silence in the matter today, was recorded by the police at the AAP MP’s Central Delhi residence. It contains accusations of Kumar allegedly slapping Maliwal, assaulting her in the chest and stomach and kicking her in the lower body.

“The CM was at his residence while the assault happened in the drawing room,” sources said, quoting the complaint. The BJP, raising an offensive against AAP, accused Kejriwal of being “anti-women and anti-justice while swearing to lead a party of common people”.

The BJP cornered AAP ahead of the May 25 Lok Sabha elections in Delhi and Haryana and June 1 in Chandigarh and Punjab after Kejriwal ducked questions on the issue in Lucknow. AAP is contesting in alliance with the Congress in Dehi and Haryana, and on its own in Punjab where it rules. After filing the complaint today, Maliwal took to X urging the BJP “not to play politics on the issue”.

“Crucial election is going on now; Swati Maliwal is not important, the country is... I urge the BJP to not indulge in politics... Hope appropriate action is taken, whatever happened with me was extremely bad. The past few days have been very difficult for me. I thank those who prayed. Those who tried to indulge in character assassination,” she said on X after Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha chief Richa Mishra, in a letter to her, extended support saying the case involved the honour of all women.

Meanwhile, opposition INDIA bloc leaders remained evasive on the issue all day. Kejriwal himself, when confronted with the query in Lucknow, during a joint press conference with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, chuckled and passed the microphone to his AAP colleague Sanjay Singh.

“We have already clarified our stand in the matter,” Sanjay sufficed to say. “There are more important things than that (Maliwal’s assault),” Yadav added.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra too avoided a direct response. “I always stand with women whenever they are wronged. In this matter, AAP will discuss between themselves since she is their leader. This is up to them,” Priyanka said in Raebareli.

Sanjay had earlier acknowledged the assault, but no action followed. The BJP questioned AAP for Kumar’s constant presence around top leaders Kejriwal and Sanjay ever since Maliwal alleged assault while refraining to file a complaint.

But Maliwal, former Delhi Women’s Commission chief, broke her silence today and recorded a statement over four-and-a-half hours with a two-member team of the Delhi Police led by Additional Commissioner PS Kushwaha.

After the FIR, Maliwal was to be taken for a medical check up to ascertain the extent of her injuries. Ironically, Kejriwal had himself once coined the term “Lady Singham” for Maliwal, who was at the beck and call of distressed women as the DCW chief to whose rescue the NCW came today.

