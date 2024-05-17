 Arvind Kejriwal’s PA booked for ‘punching, kicking’ Swati Maliwal at CM’s house : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Arvind Kejriwal’s PA booked for ‘punching, kicking’ Swati Maliwal at CM’s house

Arvind Kejriwal’s PA booked for ‘punching, kicking’ Swati Maliwal at CM’s house

Arvind Kejriwal’s PA booked for ‘punching, kicking’ Swati Maliwal at CM’s house

DCP Pramod Kushwaha and a woman police officer leave the residence of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal in New Delhi on Thursday. ANI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 16

In a strange twist of fate on Thursday, AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, famous as “Lady Singham of Delhi” for rescuing women in distress, formally complained to the Delhi Police about herself being assaulted by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s personal assistant Bibhav Kumar three days ago.

Following the allegations, the Delhi Police lodged an FIR against Kumar for assault, criminal intimidation and outraging the modesty of a woman. All relevant IPC sections were slapped. The development came hours after the National Commission for Women (NCW) issued summons to Kumar.

Maliwal’s seven-page complaint, which added to an already brewing political storm over Kejriwal’s silence in the matter today, was recorded by the police at the AAP MP’s Central Delhi residence. It contains accusations of Kumar allegedly slapping Maliwal, assaulting her in the chest and stomach and kicking her in the lower body.

“The CM was at his residence while the assault happened in the drawing room,” sources said, quoting the complaint. The BJP, raising an offensive against AAP, accused Kejriwal of being “anti-women and anti-justice while swearing to lead a party of common people”.

The BJP cornered AAP ahead of the May 25 Lok Sabha elections in Delhi and Haryana and June 1 in Chandigarh and Punjab after Kejriwal ducked questions on the issue in Lucknow. AAP is contesting in alliance with the Congress in Dehi and Haryana, and on its own in Punjab where it rules. After filing the complaint today, Maliwal took to X urging the BJP “not to play politics on the issue”.

“Crucial election is going on now; Swati Maliwal is not important, the country is... I urge the BJP to not indulge in politics... Hope appropriate action is taken, whatever happened with me was extremely bad. The past few days have been very difficult for me. I thank those who prayed. Those who tried to indulge in character assassination,” she said on X after Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha chief Richa Mishra, in a letter to her, extended support saying the case involved the honour of all women.

Meanwhile, opposition INDIA bloc leaders remained evasive on the issue all day. Kejriwal himself, when confronted with the query in Lucknow, during a joint press conference with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, chuckled and passed the microphone to his AAP colleague Sanjay Singh.

“We have already clarified our stand in the matter,” Sanjay sufficed to say. “There are more important things than that (Maliwal’s assault),” Yadav added.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra too avoided a direct response. “I always stand with women whenever they are wronged. In this matter, AAP will discuss between themselves since she is their leader. This is up to them,” Priyanka said in Raebareli.

Sanjay had earlier acknowledged the assault, but no action followed. The BJP questioned AAP for Kumar’s constant presence around top leaders Kejriwal and Sanjay ever since Maliwal alleged assault while refraining to file a complaint.

But Maliwal, former Delhi Women’s Commission chief, broke her silence today and recorded a statement over four-and-a-half hours with a two-member team of the Delhi Police led by Additional Commissioner PS Kushwaha.

After the FIR, Maliwal was to be taken for a medical check up to ascertain the extent of her injuries. Ironically, Kejriwal had himself once coined the term “Lady Singham” for Maliwal, who was at the beck and call of distressed women as the DCW chief to whose rescue the NCW came today.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Rajya Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Prices of 41 medicines, including antacids, multivitamins, antibiotics, slashed

2
India

ED can’t arrest PMLA accused without court’s nod after filing of complaint, rules Supreme Court

3
India

No exception made in granting interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal, critical analysis of verdict welcome: Supreme Court

4
Delhi

FIR filed against Delhi CM Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar in Swati Maliwal ‘assault’ case

5
Himachal

Woman's body found stuffed in bag outside hotel in Himachal Pradesh’s Manali

6
Himachal

Manali-Leh highway closed for heavy vehicles, 200 trucks stuck near Darcha in Lahaul and Spiti

7
Punjab

Expelled Akali Dal leader Ravikaran Kahlon joins BJP

8
Business

SBI raises fixed deposit rate on select short-term maturity up to 75 bps

9
India

Heatwave alert for northwest India; mercury may hit 45 degrees Celsius in Delhi

10
India

Former NIA Director-General Dinkar Gupta gets ‘Z-plus’ security

Don't Miss

View All
Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur
Diaspora

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

Top News

India’s economy to expand by around 7 per cent this year, country getting more investments than China: UN expert

India’s economy to expand by around 7 per cent this year, country getting more investments than China: UN expert

The mid-year update of the World Economic Situation and Pros...

Ghatkopar hoarding collapse accused brought to Mumbai, to be produced in court

Ghatkopar hoarding collapse accused brought to Mumbai, to be produced in court

Was apprehended from Udaipur in Rajasthan on Thursday

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

‘Agniveer crucial for Haryana, worried over drop in aspirants’

Agniveer crucial for Haryana, worried over drop in aspirants: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Parched in Nuh, villagers ready to trade votes for free water tankers

Parched in Haryana's Nuh, villagers ready to trade votes for free water tankers


Cities

View All

Kejriwal, Mann take out roadshow for Dhaliwal

Kejriwal, Mann take out roadshow for Dhaliwal

Undaunted by disruptions, Sandhu carries on campaign

Poll observers warn of action if expenditure exceeds limit

BJP leader defaming farmers, says KMSC

DEO warns candidates against seeking votes in name of religion

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

UP Chief Minister Yogi to woo migrant voters on May 20

UP Chief Minister Yogi to woo migrant voters on May 20

AAP slams BJP over inaction on Masih

BJP did nothing for city, I’ll bring in law for relief to CHB homeowners

BJP-led Central Govt muzzled voice of people: Chaudhary

After Chandigarh, where will Tewari go in 2029? asks Tandon

Top court issues criminal contempt notice to DDA VC over tree felling

Top court issues criminal contempt notice to DDA VC over tree felling

Haryana-based sharpshooter involved in Delhi car showroom firing killed in encounter

Excitement across refugee camp as 5 of family get Indian citizenship

BJP: ‘Anti-women’ face of AAP stands exposed

INDIA VOTES 2024: Women in Capital say security their utmost concern, want meaningful change

Despite ECI directive, no letup in farmers’ opposition to BJP’s campaigning in district

Despite ECI directive, no letup in farmers’ opposition to BJP’s campaigning in district

Verka’s presence at Channi's rallies strengthens campaign

Social media dominates as candidates vie for digital supremacy

Four miscreants try to rob brother-sister duo

Bike mechanic ends life

No let-up in farm fires, city turns most polluted in state

No let-up in farm fires, city turns most polluted in state

Residents can visit my home any time for issues, says AAP’s Parashar

Congress candidate Warring calls for united front against BJP

332 farm fire cases in 5 days in Ludhiana district

Sarabha Nagar school has 1 room for 150 kids

Once burning issue for politicians, SYL canal no longer holds water

Once burning issue for politicians, SYL canal no longer holds water

Farm fires triggering respiratory issues among children, elderly in rural areas

Woman killed, son hurt as truck hits motorcycle

Aerobins installed at girls’ hostel

Punjab pensioners up in arms over anomalies