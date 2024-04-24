Arvind Kejriwal, K Kavitha’s judicial custody extended till May 7

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 23

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Telangana leader K Kavitha in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam till May 7.

Insulin for Delhi CM Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who is a Type-II diabetes patient, was administered insulin for the first time in Tihar Jail on Monday after his blood sugar level rose to 320 mg/dl, said officials.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended the custody of Kejriwal and Kavitha after they were produced before the court through video-conferencing on the expiry of their remand.

Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate on money laundering charges is pending before the Supreme Court. It will be heard on April 29. Earlier, the Delhi High Court had rejected a similar plea, stating that the ED had provided sufficient evidence to support their claim that Kejriwal was allegedly involved in framing the now-scrapped policy and demanding a bribe of Rs 100 crore, which was allegedly used to fund AAP’s election campaigns in Punjab and Goa.

On Monday, Kejriwal, who is a Type-II diabetes patient, received his first insulin shot in 32 days after his blood sugar level spiked to an alarmingly high 320 mg/dl.

Earlier, a Delhi court had rejected his plea for administering insulin to him. Opposing the plea, the ED had told the court that Kejriwal was intentionally consuming mangoes, sweets and tea (with sugar) to manipulate his blood sugar level. It had argued that Kejriwal wanted to create a medical ground for his bail. Special Judge Baweja yesterday directed constitution of a medical board by the Director, AIIMS, to assess the CM’s condition and determine whether insulin was necessary. (With PTI inputs)

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Arvind Kejriwal #Telangana