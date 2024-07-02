Arvind Kejriwal moves High Court against CBI arrest; hearing today

New Delhi, July 1
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday moved the Delhi High Court challenging his arrest by the CBI and his subsequent custody in a corruption case linked to the Delhi excise policy ‘scam’.
Kejriwal’s petition is listed for hearing on Tuesday before Justice Neena Bansal Krishna. He is currently in judicial custody, facing charges of corruption and money laundering.
The Delhi CM was placed under the CBI custody for three days starting June 26 by Vacation Judge Amitabh Rawat, who held that the arrest was not illegal at this stage but cautioned the CBI against “overzealousness”. On June 29, Vacation Judge Sunena Sharma remanded Kejriwal in judicial custody till July 12, as the CBI did not seek his further remand.
The CBI had examined Kejriwal in Tihar Jail on June 25. The Delhi CM has been lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with a money laundering case investigated by the ED linked to the excise policy. His statement was recorded hours after the Delhi HC stayed the bail granted to him in the PMLA case. On June 26, after obtaining court permission, the CBI formally arrested Kejriwal.
