Arvind Kejriwal moves SC, challenges High Court stay on bail

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 23

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday approached the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court’s stay on the trial court’s order granting him bail in the excise policy case. AAP lawyers said they would seek urgent listing of the matter.

Last week, trial court Vacation Judge Niyay Bindu granted bail to the Delhi CM in the case observing that no money trail had been made out against him and he had no involvement in the activities related to the “proceeds of crime”. The court opined he was not guilty. It refuted the ED’s request to postpone the process of filing a bail bond for 48 hours. The next day, the ED moved an urgent petition in the Delhi HC challenging the bail order. A Single Judge of the HC heard the matter the same day.

After hearing both sides, the Bench reserved its order on the ED’s application. Vacation Judge Sudhir Kumar Jain of the Delhi HC ordered that till the pronouncement of the order, the operation of the bail order would stand stayed. The judge added that it would take 2-3 days to pronounce the order.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Arvind Kejriwal #Supreme Court