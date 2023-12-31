Kejriwal returns to Delhi after Vipassana session

New Delhi: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said he had returned to the city after completing his 10-day Vipassana session in Hoshiarpur and will now start serving people again. PTI
Gunmen target police in Manipur, one injured
Churachandpur: A commando was injured when unidentified gunmen targeted vehicle carrying a police team in Manipur's Moreh town on Saturday, officials said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM unveils Rs 15,700 cr projects for Ayodhya
Inaugurates new airport, revamped railway station
WFI row: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat leaves Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award at Kartavya Path
Earlier, wrestler Sakshi Malik had quit the game in protest
Tourists throng Kullu-Manali to ring in New Year
Closed tourism units resume operations
In Meitei-dominated Imphal, Kukis to give Congress yatra a miss
Supporters from community to hold reception at Kangpokpi