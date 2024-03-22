Kejriwal’s arrest is ‘because of his own deeds, he once raised voice against liquor, now he is making policies’, says Anna Hazare

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 22

Following the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister in the excise policy case, social activist Anna Hazare on Wednesday said that he was upset that Arvind Kejriwal, “who used to once work with him and raise his voice against liquor, was now making policies.”

He said his arrest was because of his own deeds, adding that, "Nothing works in front of power, everything will happen as per law."

#WATCH | Ahmednagar, Maharashtra: On ED arresting Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Social activist Anna Hazare says, "I am very upset that Arvind Kejriwal, who used to work with me, raise his voice against liquor, is now making liquor policies. His arrest is because of his own deeds..." pic.twitter.com/aqeJEeecfM — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2024

This is not the first time Kejriwal has been at the receiving end of Hazare’s criticism. Ever since the duo had a fall out over Kejriwal’s political plunge in 2012, Hazare has been disapproving of the Delhi CM.

Hazare had said, “I hope no Kejriwal comes out of my movement again.”

In a hard-hitting letter to Kejriwal, Hazare accused him of being “drunk on power” and not being “a man of his words”.

On Thursday, the AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal was arrested in an excise policy case by the ED.

About The Author Tribune Web Desk The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Arvind Kejriwal