Kerala boy dies of rare brain-eating amoeba infection

Kozhikode, July 4
A 14-year-old boy, who was under treatment for amoebic meningoencephalitis, a rare brain infection caused by a free-living amoeba found in contaminated waters, died at a private hospital here.
Mridul died at 11.20 pm on Wednesday, Kerala state health department said on Thursday. This is the third case of fatal infection reported in the state since May.
Medical experts said the infection occurs when free-living, non-parasitic amoebae bacteria enter the body through the nose from contaminated water. The health authorities have advised people to exercise caution against amoebic meningoencephalitis.
The disease was earlier reported in coastal Alappuzha district in the state in 2023 and 2017.
