Kerala Cabinet decides to pursue necessary legal measures against CAA

Thiruvananthapuram, March 13
Amid escalating protests in Kerala against implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act, the state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on Wednesday decided to pursue legal measures aligned with the state government’s stance against the contentious law.
According to an official statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the Advocate General has been tasked with initiating legal proceedings in the matter, further to the original suit that is before the Supreme court.
“The state government has already filed an original suit before the Supreme Court under Article 131 of the Constitution. As the central government has proceeded with the notification of rules under the CAA, the state is preparing for additional legal action through the Supreme Court,” it said.
The statement also affirmed the government’s position that the Citizenship Amendment Act will not be enforced in Kerala.
Kerala has been witnessing widespread protests by the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF and the opposition Congress-led UDF against the law ever since the Centre notified the act, which seeks to grant citizenship to undocumented migrants—who are not Muslims—from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.
