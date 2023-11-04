Kerala court convicts accused in Aluva child rape and murder case

Kochi, November 4
A POCSO court here on Saturday convicted the lone accused in the sensational Aluva rape and murder case of a five-year-old girl from Bihar.
Special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court judge K Soman convicted Ashwaq Alam, a migrant labourer from Bihar.
The judge said the accused was found guilty of all the offences and posted the matter for November 9 for pronouncing the quantum of sentence.
The conviction came 99 days after the crime was committed.
According to the prosecution, on July 28, the five-year-old girl was abducted, brutally raped and killed allegedly by Alam, who lived in the same building as the victim.
Later, her body was found dumped in a sack in a marshy area behind a local market in the nearby Aluva area on July 29.
