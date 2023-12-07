 Kerala doctor’s wedding was cancelled over BMW, gold dowry demand; she dies by suicide : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Kerala doctor’s wedding was cancelled over BMW, gold dowry demand; she dies by suicide

Kerala doctor’s wedding was cancelled over BMW, gold dowry demand; she dies by suicide

Police detain friend who backed out of marriage

Kerala doctor’s wedding was cancelled over BMW, gold dowry demand; she dies by suicide

Dr Shahana's family has alleged that Dr Ruwais' family demanded 150 sovereigns of gold, 15 acres of land, and a BMW car, which Shahana's family couldn't meet.



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 7

A postgraduate student in the surgery department of the Government Medical College allegedly died by suicide as she was depressed due to a big dowry sought by the groom's family.

Twenty-six-year-old Shahana was found unconscious at her apartment and later declared brought dead at the hospital on Tuesday.

Two days after, the police on Thursday took into custody a doctor who had allegedly backed out of their marriage proposal recently as her family couldn't meet the demand for hefty dowry.

Dr Shahana's family has alleged that Dr Ruwais' family demanded 150 sovereigns of gold, 15 acres of land, and a BMW car, which her family couldn't meet, reports Mathrubhumi.

This left the young doctor upset, and she died by suicide, locals have alleged. A suicide note found at her apartment read, "Everyone wants money only", it is learnt.

Based on their statements, Ruwais, her friend who is also a postgraduate doctor in the College, was taken into custody from Karunagappally early on Thursday, police said.

"We have taken him into custody based on the statements of the victim's family. He is being questioned," a senior officer told PTI.

He said a case of unnatural death was registered soon after the woman doctor's death. Sections of abetment to suicide and Dowry Prohibition Act were added based on the statements of Dr Shahana's family, he added.

"We have to check the veracity of the statements we have recorded. Further proceedings including his arrest will be decided only after that," the officer said.

Health Minister Veena George directed the director of the Women and Child Development Department to carry out a probe and submit a report.

The state Minority Commission also initiated a case on its own based on media reports.

With PTI inputs

#Kerala


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

LS passes J-K reservation, nomination Bills; Shah says Bills will give justice to those deprived of rights for last 70 years

2
World

Hungary plans to turn Amrita Sher-Gil’s Lahore residence into museum

3
Punjab

Punjab Governor reserves three Bills for consideration of President

4
Punjab

Punjab Police had alerted Rajasthan Police about threat to Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Gogamedi

5
India Explainer

BJP MPs elected to Assemblies resign—what it means

6
Entertainment

Himanshi Khurana announces break up with Asim Riaz, says "sacrificing love for different religious beliefs"

7
Delhi

‘New modus operandi’: Delhi woman shares ordeal of encountering ‘Thak Thak’ gang

8
India

10 BJP MPs elected to state Assemblies resign from Parliament

9
Entertainment

Sunny Deol puts end to rumours, says viral ‘drunk’ video part of film shooting

10
World

New signs emerge of ‘widespread’ sexual crimes by Hamas, as Israeli PM Netanyahu alleges global indifference

Don't Miss

View All
World ‘breaching’ five climate tipping points
World

World ‘breaching’ five climate tipping points

At -2°C, Srinagar sees season’s coldest night
J & K

At -2°C, Srinagar sees season's coldest night

Now, ~2K reward for taking mishap victim to hospital
Punjab

Punjab: Now, Rs 2K reward for taking mishap victim to hospital

Hungary plans to turn Amrita Sher-Gil’s Lahore residence into museum
World

Hungary plans to turn Amrita Sher-Gil’s Lahore residence into museum

Indian-origin novelist awarded Singapore’s highest arts accolade
Diaspora

Indian-origin novelist awarded Singapore's highest arts accolade

Scientists say November is 6th straight month to set heat record; 2023 a cinch as hottest year
World

Scientists say November is 6th straight month to set heat record; 2023 set to be hottest year

Govt ‘smart’ play: 2 Jalandhar schools in a building
Punjab

Govt 'smart' play: 2 Jalandhar schools in a building

Film on Sikh superhero emphasises inclusivity
Punjab

Film on Sikh superhero emphasises inclusivity

Top News

Revanth Reddy to be sworn in as Telangana CM today

Revanth Reddy sworn in as Telangana CM

The swearing-in ceremony of the 56-year-old leader is held a...

PM Modi given standing ovation at BJP Parliamentary Party meeting for assembly poll success

PM Modi cites poll win data to assert BJP most preferred party for governance

Speaking at the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, he credits ...

Kerala doctor’s wedding was cancelled over BMW, gold dowry demand; she dies by suicide

Kerala doctor’s wedding was cancelled over BMW, gold dowry demand; she dies by suicide

Police detain friend who backed out of marriage

India-born media veteran Samir Shah selected as new BBC chairman

India-born media veteran Samir Shah selected as new BBC chairman

The 71-year-old will replace Richard Sharp

UN chief uses rare power to warn Security Council of impending 'humanitarian catastrophe' in Gaza

UN chief uses rare power to warn Security Council of impending 'humanitarian catastrophe' in Gaza

His letter to the council's 15 members on Wednesday says Gaz...


Cities

View All

Vegetable vendor shot dead over old enmity in Jandiala

Vegetable vendor shot dead over old enmity in Jandiala

Amritsar police bust drug cartel, 5 held

Mystery shrouds 11-month-old girl's death at Amritsar village

Retired Amritsar cop 'poisoned to death', wife arrested

Threat of banned kite thread imminent, police seize 55 rolls

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

‘Honour’ killing: Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

Bathinda: Day after robbery, 3.7 kg gold recovered

2 SFJ operatives held in Bathinda

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

In 5 years, over Rs 400 cr GST evasion detected in Chandigarh; Rs 210 crore recovered

In 5 years, over Rs 400 cr GST evasion detected in Chandigarh; Rs 210 crore recovered

Mohali man bursts crackers from moving Mustang to 'impress wife'; asks auto-rickshaw driver behind to film video

‘Unsafe’ connecting passages in Sector 22 market in Chandigarh to be rebuilt

Slain youth’s kin protest in Chandigarh, AAP councillor’s husband held

Graft: Milk plant manager sent to two-day Vigilance Bureau remand in Mohali

AQI dips to ‘poor’ category in Delhi

AQI dips to ‘poor’ category in Delhi

Atishi inspects under-construction flyover, pulls up officials for delay

AICTE unveils flexible learning for working professionals

Lovely welcomes AAP workers into Congress fold

474 touts arrested from Delhi airport this year

Housing schemes: Another setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Housing schemes: Another setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust

‘Thieves’ strike at Musapur govt school, staff, pupils in grip of fear

DBA elections: Filing of papers begins

Electoral rolls for NRI Sabha poll published

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to meet Beas Dera Radha Soami head Gurinder Dhillon

District most unsafe for children too, tops state in crime against minors: NCRB

District most unsafe for children too, tops state in crime against minors: NCRB

2 suspects barge into house, attack woman with hammer

PO held in liquor smuggling case

DCP pays surprise visit to city nakas

Two get five-yr RI in graft case

Fresh estimate for road work in Patiala awaits nod

Fresh estimate for road work in Patiala awaits nod

Very high density of tubewells leads to fall in water table in Punjab: PSPCL report

Area around jails in Patiala district declared ‘no-drone zone’

Minister lays stone of new bus stand in Samana

Patiala DC pulls up official, says expedite work for water supply scheme