Kerala doctor’s wedding was cancelled over BMW, gold dowry demand; she dies by suicide

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 7

A postgraduate student in the surgery department of the Government Medical College allegedly died by suicide as she was depressed due to a big dowry sought by the groom's family.

Twenty-six-year-old Shahana was found unconscious at her apartment and later declared brought dead at the hospital on Tuesday.

Two days after, the police on Thursday took into custody a doctor who had allegedly backed out of their marriage proposal recently as her family couldn't meet the demand for hefty dowry.

Dr Shahana's family has alleged that Dr Ruwais' family demanded 150 sovereigns of gold, 15 acres of land, and a BMW car, which her family couldn't meet, reports Mathrubhumi.

This left the young doctor upset, and she died by suicide, locals have alleged. A suicide note found at her apartment read, "Everyone wants money only", it is learnt.

Based on their statements, Ruwais, her friend who is also a postgraduate doctor in the College, was taken into custody from Karunagappally early on Thursday, police said.

"We have taken him into custody based on the statements of the victim's family. He is being questioned," a senior officer told PTI.

He said a case of unnatural death was registered soon after the woman doctor's death. Sections of abetment to suicide and Dowry Prohibition Act were added based on the statements of Dr Shahana's family, he added.

"We have to check the veracity of the statements we have recorded. Further proceedings including his arrest will be decided only after that," the officer said.

Health Minister Veena George directed the director of the Women and Child Development Department to carry out a probe and submit a report.

The state Minority Commission also initiated a case on its own based on media reports.

With PTI inputs

#Kerala