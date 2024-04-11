 Kerala Government initiates legal action over fake narrative against state : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Kerala Government initiates legal action over fake narrative against state

Kerala Government initiates legal action over fake narrative against state

General Education Department files complaint against social media handle on X identified as 'Mr. Sinha'

Kerala Government initiates legal action over fake narrative against state

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Thiruvananthapuram, April 11

The Kerala Government on Thursday initiated legal action against an allegedly fake communal narrative on social media against the state.

The General Education Department in Kerala on Thursday said that it has filed a complaint against a social media handle on X identified as 'Mr. Sinha'.

The department contended that a page of a book was posted on that handle falsely claiming that its communal contents were taught in Kerala schools and that was "how commies (communists) brainwash the little kids".

General Education Minister V Sivankutty said a complaint has been filed with the state police chief regarding the "dissemination of false propaganda" aimed at the Kerala Government.

"This book is not published by the Kerala Govt's Education Department. Merely another endeavor to incite animosity towards the state. Those acquainted with us understand the camaraderie & unity among the people of the state. No room for hatred - precisely why communal agenda fails to take root here," Sivankutty said.

He said a complaint was filed with regard to the dissemination of false propaganda aimed at the Kerala Government by the individual identified on X as 'Mr. Sinha'.

#Kerala #Social Media


