Kerala Governor Khan names Prof Bijoy Nandan as new Kannur University Vice-Chancellor

Thiruvananthapuram, December 1
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Friday decided to appoint Prof S Bijoy Nandan as the Vice-Chancellor of Kannur University, following the Supreme Court’s annulment of the reappointment of Gopinath Ravindran to the key position.
Nandan currently serving as a professor in the Department of Marine Biology at Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT).
“CUSAT Marine Biology professor Bijoy Nandan is to be appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of Kannur University. Orders are awaited,” a Raj Bhavan source said.
The Governor is the Chancellor of the university.
On Thursday, the Supreme Court nullified the reappointment of Ravindran as the Vice-Chancellor of Kannur University.
The court strongly criticised the Kerala Government for its “unwarranted intervention” in facilitating a renewed term for him.
The Apex Court also censured Governor Khan, the Chancellor, stating that he did not independently apply his mind despite not being a mere “titular head.”
