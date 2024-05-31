Kerala minister rejects Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar's claim of animal sacrifice against him

Thiruvananthapuram, May 31
Kerala Minister for Higher Education and Social Justice R Bindu on Friday rejected Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's claim that an animal sacrifice was carried out near a temple in north Kerala against him, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Congress government there.
Bindu said such things will not happen in Kerala.
The minister also said that in other parts of the country, attempts were being made to drag society into the dark ages.
At the same time, she also said, "We need to examine whether such attempts are being made in our state too."
Shivakumar on Thursday claimed that a ritual named "Shatru Bhairavi Yaga", which involves the sacrifice of animals, was performed at a temple in Kerala, targeting him, Siddaramaiah and the Congress government in Karnataka.
Without revealing any names, he alleged that some political people in Karnataka were getting it done, and Aghoris (monastic order of ascetic Shaivite sadhus) were being consulted for it.
"Shatru Bhairavi Yaga is being performed near Rajarajeshwari temple in Kerala for Shatru Samhara (destruction of enemies). For this yaga 'Pancha Bali' (five kinds of sacrifice) is being given...21 goats, three buffaloes, 21 black sheeps, five pigs....Aghoris are being approached. It is going on," he had claimed.
