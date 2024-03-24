Kerala moves Supreme Court against President Droupadi Murmu withholding assent to 4 Bills

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, March 23

The Kerala Government has moved the Supreme Court against President Droupadi Murmu withholding assent to four Bills passed by the state Assembly, saying Governor Arif Mohammad Khan’s action in reserving the Bills for the President’s consideration were “manifestly arbitrary”.

The CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front Government has urged the top court to declare that withholding of assent by the President to the University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the Kerala Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022, and the University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022, without stating any reason whatsoever was unconstitutional. The Union Government’s action in advising the President to withhold assent to Bills “subverts and disrupts the federal structure of the Constitution of India”, it submitted.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Droupadi Murmu #Kerala #Supreme Court