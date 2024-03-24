Kerala moves Supreme Court against President Droupadi Murmu withholding assent to 4 Bills

Satya Prakash
New Delhi, March 23
The Kerala Government has moved the Supreme Court against President Droupadi Murmu withholding assent to four Bills passed by the state Assembly, saying Governor Arif Mohammad Khan’s action in reserving the Bills for the President’s consideration were “manifestly arbitrary”.
The CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front Government has urged the top court to declare that withholding of assent by the President to the University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the Kerala Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022, and the University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022, without stating any reason whatsoever was unconstitutional. The Union Government’s action in advising the President to withhold assent to Bills “subverts and disrupts the federal structure of the Constitution of India”, it submitted.
