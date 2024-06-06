Kerala MP first to register for 18th LS, flags missing pics of old Parl in docket

New Delhi, June 5
Four-time Kollam MP NK Premachandran on Wednesday became the first parliamentarian to register for the 18th Lok Sabha with outgoing ministers Bhupender Yadav, Rao Inderjit and BJP MP Virender Kumar among other early birds.
Premachandran, a Revolutionary Socialist Party who hails from Kerala, appreciated the Lok Sabha Secretariat for digitising the MP registration process but lamented the absence of the old Parliament House from the paraphernalia given to the new MPs.
“This is a gross lapse. You cannot erase history. I have flagged to the LS Secretariat that the pictures of the old and original Parliament House are missing from bags, hand books and other docket items given to new MPs at the time of registration,” he said.
