 Kerala pilgrims return after navigating Israeli conflict, laud Indian Embassy for timely intervention : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Kerala pilgrims return after navigating Israeli conflict, laud Indian Embassy for timely intervention

Kerala pilgrims return after navigating Israeli conflict, laud Indian Embassy for timely intervention

Say a delay of even a day would have led to their entrapment in the war zone

Kerala pilgrims return after navigating Israeli conflict, laud Indian Embassy for timely intervention

People carry the body of a Palestinian from the Samour family, who were killed in Israeli strikes on their house, to bury them at a land near to their home as the residents struggle to find spaces in cemeteries, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip October 12, 2023. REUTERS



PTI

Kochi, October 12

A group of pilgrims who were in Israel on October 7 when the militant group Hamas began attacking the towns on the country's border with its occupied region of Gaza have returned safely to India and thanked the Indian embassy for its prompt intervention in helping them escape the war zone.

Amidst a multi-front onslaught by Hamas, their timely return to Kerala was made possible through the swift and effective intervention of Indian Embassy officials, a pilgrim who identified himself as Moulavi told a Malayalam news channel here on Thursday.

"If our return journey was postponed even for one more day, we would have been trapped in the war zone... Anyway, we are home now," the relieved Keralite pilgrim, who returned from Israel escaping from the conflict there, said with a smile.

An Aluva native, Moulavi and his wife were part of a 45-member group from Kerala who had gone to Israel on pilgrimage.

The group of pilgrims reached the international airport here by Thursday morning.

Moulavi and his wife said they did not initially understand the seriousness of the situation, but fear and anxiety gripped them after they heard the sounds of missiles and seeing the tense atmosphere around them.

The middle-aged man said the return journey was scheduled for October 7, and everyone in the group was happy and excited to go back home after the tour. "Then, suddenly, we received information about the Hamas attack... Though we started the journey, we had to stop midway and stay at the same place for the whole day. Those hours were those of fear and uncertainty," he recalled.

The thought that they were getting isolated in a foreign country and no one could do anything immediately for their rescue had made all of them tense, he said.

"But, we could restart our journey the next morning itself. Our group could enter Egypt via the Taba border. We were just relieved when we crossed the borders of Israel," Moulavi said.

When asked whether they were witnesses to any war horrors in the West Asian country, he said they could see missile strikes even if they were happening kilometres away and experienced their terrible sound.

Moulavi expressed heartfelt gratitude to all who supported and prayed for their safe return. He singled out the Indian Embassy officials, whose prompt response in the wake of the conflict was instrumental in their eventual return, saying, "They rushed to our hotel within hours after the war broke out." In the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israeli defence forces, hundreds have tragically lost their lives since the attacks on Saturday.

#Hamas #Israel #Kerala

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Sikh man who housed and fed Khalistani militants in India allowed into Canada: Report

2
India

Canadian Foreign Minister Joly, Jaishankar held 'secret meeting' in Washington last month: Report

3
Punjab

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police

4
World

Israeli strikes demolish entire Gaza neighbourhoods as only power plant in territory runs out of fuel

5
Trending

Justin Trudeau trolled for mentioning India 'out of context' to global leaders

6
India

S Jaishankar, Canadian FM held 'secret meeting' in US over Hardeep Singh Nijjar

7
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Bishnoi-Moosewala tiff on phone led to singer’s murder, says Sachin Thapan

8
World

‘Beheading children’: Israel's new war cabinet vows to ‘wipe Hamas off the earth’

9
Haryana

CM’s post not reserved in Congress in Haryana, no talk of 4 deputies: Selja counters Hooda

10
Chandigarh

Baba Farid University former vice chancellor SS Gill passes away at 77

Don't Miss

View All
Gatka has pan-India appeal now
Punjab

Sikh martial art Gatka has pan-India appeal now

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police
Punjab

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police

WhatsApp fraudsters calling up people to demand money
Amritsar

WhatsApp fraudsters posing as police officials call up people to demand money

Nehru Hospital blaze: Doctors risk their lives to save patients
Chandigarh

Nehru Hospital blaze: PGI doctors risk their lives to save patients

SGPC bans perfume spray on ‘holy book’ at Golden Temple
Punjab

SGPC bans perfume spray on Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple as it contains alcohol

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn’t got married; “Completely entangled…”
India

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn't got married, “Completely entangled…”

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details
India

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details

65-year-old farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble
Jalandhar

65-year-old Kapurthala farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble

Top News

First lot of Indians wishing to return from Israel to fly out on Thursday, no fares charged

First lot of Indians wishing to return from Israel to fly out on Thursday, no fares charged

About 230 Indians living in Israel will be leaving for India...

‘Beheading children’: Israel's new war cabinet vows to ‘wipe Hamas off the earth’

‘Beheading children’: Israel's new war cabinet vows to ‘wipe Hamas off the earth’

Islamist Hamas gunmen invaded Israel from the Gaza Strip on ...

High-level inquiry ordered into Bihar rail accident, many trains diverted as restoration works continue

High-level inquiry ordered into Bihar rail accident, many trains diverted as restoration works continue

23 coaches of the train, on the way to Assam from Delhi, der...

‘Suddenly, all of us started getting tossed’: Passengers recall Bihar train accident horror

'Suddenly, all of us started getting tossed': Passengers recall Bihar train accident horror

4 AC coaches, all of which have jumped the rails but remaine...

Justice Ritu Bahri appointed acting Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court

Justice Ritu Bahri appointed acting Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court

Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha retires on Friday


Cities

View All

Dairy owner shot at while trying to thwart robbery bid

Dairy owner shot at while trying to thwart robbery bid

31 cellphones seized from Amritsar Central Jail

Ward watch: Most localities unplanned, lack civic amenities

Amritsar district admn rolls out red carpet for victorious hockey team

Staying focused helped, say shooting stars

PGI fails to install fire safety equipment must for NOC

PGI fails to install fire safety equipment must for NOC

Baba Farid University former vice chancellor SS Gill passes away at 77

Units housing batteries raise safety concerns

Elective surgeries, gynae unit remain affected after blaze

'No politics': Chandigarh's Tagore Theatre refuses to allow SYL debate

2 shooters of Arsh Dalla gang arrested in Delhi, grenade recovered

2 shooters of Arsh Dalla gang arrested in Delhi, grenade recovered

Despite fund crunch, sculptors breathe life into idols

Sikh martial art Gatka has pan-India appeal now

House catches fire in Delhi

Overflowing sewage at Ikahri Pulli underpass irks residents

Overflowing sewage at Ikahri Pulli underpass irks residents

Flood fury: Paddy arrival negligible in Lohian mandis

Indian Hockey team goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak gets rousing welcome in Kapurthala

Progressive farmers show the way in stubble management

Rs 1.72 lakh stolen from money exchanger’s shop in Phagwara

Ludhiana smuggler nabbed with ~5 crore drug money

Ludhiana smuggler nabbed with Rs 5 crore drug money

A first: City police launch CARE Stations at key spots

Two doctors booked for preparing fake MLR after 22 yrs

Crackers worth Rs 50 lakh seized from illegal godown

Act against illegal godowns, SHOs told

Four booked after three youths drown in Badi Nadi

Four booked after three youths drown in Patiala's Badi Nadi

Councillors' relatives, aides come in support of contractor

1,56,624 MT of paddy reaches grain markets

Arhtiyas up in arms over slashing of commissiom

Rice millers’ assns press for pending demands