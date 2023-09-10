 Kerala red rice, Mumbai pao at Prez gala dinner : The Tribune India

Kerala red rice, Mumbai pao at Prez gala dinner

President Droupadi Murmu with UK PM Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty during the grand dinner at Bharat Mandapam. PTI



New Delhi, September 9

Jackfruit galette with glazed forest mushrooms, little millet crisp and curry leaf tossed Kerala red rice, Mumbai pao and cardamom-scented barnyard millet pudding were among the dishes served to the G20 leaders at the dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu here on Saturday.

President Murmu and PM Narendra Modi welcomed the leaders and other guests, including US President Joe Biden, at the grand dinner. Nearly 300 guests, including heads of states and those invited by the Indian government, attended the dinner, hosted at Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the summit.

“A medley of traditions, customs and climate, Bharat is diverse in many ways. Taste connects us. We celebrate ‘Sharad Ritu’, the autumn season of abundance, in this menu. It showcases the wealth of ingredients across Bharat, expressing our rich culinary heritage in a modern mosaic dedicated to the spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’,” according to menu paper of the dinner. The starter had ‘Paatram — A breath of fresh air’, made of foxtail millet leaf crisps topped with a yoghurt sphere and spiced chutney containing milk, wheat and nuts. In the main course was ‘Vanavarnam — Strength from the soil’, made of jackfruit galette served with glazed forest mushrooms, little millet crisp and curry leaf-tossed Kerala red rice that contained milk and wheat.

Lavish spread of traditional cuisines

Starter: ‘Paatram’, made of foxtail millet leaf crisps topped with yoghurt sphere and spiced chutney containing milk, wheat & nuts

Main course: ‘Vanavarnam’, a jackfruit galette served with glazed forest mushrooms; little millet crisp and curry leaf-tossed Kerala red rice; Mumbai pao and ‘Bakarkhani’

Beverages: Kashmiri kahwa, filter coffee and Darjeeling tea

The Indian breads served in the dinner were Mumbai pao, which is onion seed-flavoured soft bun containing milk and wheat, and ‘Bakarkhani’, a cardamom-flavoured sweet flat bread containing milk, sugar and wheat.

The desserts served included ‘Madhurima’, ‘Pot of gold’, a cardamom-scented barnyard millet pudding, fig-peach compote and ‘Ambemohar’ rice crisps containing milk, millet, wheat and nuts. The beverages included Kashmiri kahwa, filter coffee and Darjeeling tea. Paan-flavoured chocolate leaves were also served to the leaders.

