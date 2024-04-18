Kerala woman cadet, part of 17-member Indian crew, on board ship seized by Iran returns home

New Delhi, April 18
An Indian woman who was a crew member on the MSC Aries container vessel seized by Iran on April 13 has returned to the country, foreign ministry said on Thursday.
The ministry said that its mission in Tehran is in touch with 16 other Indian crew members still aboard the vessel which was seized by Iran's Revolutionary Guards in the Strait of Hormuz.
“The crew members are in good health and in contact with their family members in India,” the ministry said in a statement.
The vessel was seized days after Tehran vowed to retaliate for a suspected Israeli strike on its consulate in Damascus on April 1.
External affairs minister S Jaishankar spoke to his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian this week seeking the release of the Indian crew members.
Meanwhile in a post on X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “Indian deck cadet Ms. Ann Tessa Joseph from Thrissur, Kerala, a member of the crew on vessel MSC Aries returned home today. @India_in_Iran, with the support of Iranian authorities, facilitated her return. Mission is in touch with Iranian side to ensure the well being of the remaining 16 crew members.”
