 Key interest rate intact at 6.5% amid food price volatility fears : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Key interest rate intact at 6.5% amid food price volatility fears

Key interest rate intact at 6.5% amid food price volatility fears

Key interest rate intact at 6.5% amid food price volatility fears


Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, April 5

The Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee (MPC) kept the interest rates unchanged at its last meeting before the General Election. The announcement left the industry disappointed but RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the decision not to change the repo rate from 6.5 per cent for the seventh consecutive time was because of concerns over the volatility in food price inflation.

Forex reserves hit record $645.58 bn

India’s foreign exchange reserves have jumped $2.951 billion to record $645.583 billion for week ended March 29. This is the sixth consecutive week of a jump in overall reserves. The earlier high was recorded in September 2021, when reserves hit $642.453 billion.

Trading of green bonds at IFSC soon

  • RBI to allow investment, trading of sovereign green bonds at International Financial Services Centre (IFSC)
  • Will launch app for retail investors to participate in govt securities (G-Secs) or government bonds market
  • Will soon facilitate cash deposit facility in banks through use of unified payments interface (UPI)

Need to Watch out for heatwave impact

Wheat is not much of a concern. But veggie prices have to be watched and any other impact heatwave may produce Shaktikanta Das, RBI Governor

The RBI has projected India’s real GDP growth rate for 2024-25 at 7 per cent and retail inflation for the period at 4.5 per cent. The quarterly growth projections for this fiscal are Q1 at 7.1 per cent, Q2 at 6.9 per cent, Q3 at 7 per cent and Q4 at 7 per cent.

The MPC kept the rates unchanged by a majority of five to one. The RBI had last changed the rates in February last year. Inflation is now hovering around five per cent, which is within the RBI’s upper tolerance limit. However, the RBI says it is committed to bringing down the inflation rate to four per cent, considered ideal for stable growth in the economy. The RBI’s confidence is also due to the stunning growth rate of 8.6 per cent in the October-December quarter of 2023-24 and projection of 8 per cent growth rate in the final quarter of the current fiscal.

Das said macroeconomic fundamentals had strengthened due to a firm check on fiscal deficit and vigorous tax collections. The RBI chief also drew attention to foreign exchange reserves hitting a two-year high of $645.58 billion for the week ended March 29, and said: “It is our prime focus to build a strong umbrella, a strong buffer in the form of a substantial quantum of forex reserves, which will help us when the cycle turns or when it rains heavily.”

Das announced a scheme for trading of sovereign green bonds at the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) and introduction of a mobile app to access RBI’s retail direct scheme for participation in the Government Securities (G-Secs) market.

Analyst Amit Goel said the likelihood of an immediate rate cut is diminishing, possibly because of an impending heat wave. “We expect the RBI to begin an easing cycle in August. But the longer it keeps rates elevated, the greater the risk that the economy will fail to realise its higher growth potential.”

Another analyst Saurav Ghosh said the unchanged repo rate was good for the broader industry as it would add stability and predictability. “Though, the uncertainties around geopolitical risk, volatility around food prices and crude need to be monitored as these continue to pose challenges and may derail the path to disinflation,” said analyst Nish Bhatt.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Reserve Bank of India RBI


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

India dismisses report claiming it ordered targeted killings of wanted terrorists in Pakistan

2
IPL 2024

Shubman Gill smashes highest score of IPL, breaks Sunil Narine’s record in 24 hours

3
Pollywood

Diljit Dosanjh says his parents sent him away to live with relative in Ludhiana when he was 11

4
Trending

Kejriwal's behind-bars photo: Bhagat Singh's grandson says ‘attempt being made to compare AAP chief with martyrs’; BJP wants its removal right away

5
India

Congress releases manifesto for 2024 Lok Sabha election; promises to give legal guarantee to MSP, restore J-K's statehood, scrap Agnipath scheme

6
Chandigarh

Chandigarh mayoral poll: Returning officer Anil Masih tenders unconditional apology in Supreme Court

7
Health

‘Bird flu 100 times worse than Covid, could kill up to half of everyone it infects’: Wider spread raises concern for humans, animals

8
World

Thieves stole $30 million in cash: This Los Angeles heist sounds like it came from a thriller novel

9
Diaspora

Hindu temple in Texas sued for $1 million for branding 11-year-old child with hot iron rod as part of religious ceremony

10
Haryana

HSVP issues eviction notice to DEO in Faridabad

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

Congress manifesto vows to bring MSP law, raise quota cap, scrap Agnipath

Congress manifesto vows to bring MSP law, raise quota cap, scrap Agnipath

Promises to stop ‘weaponisation’ of agencies | Pledges 50% j...

China carving out 175 more villages across Arunachal

China carving out 175 more villages across Arunachal

Already has 628 such ‘prosperous settlements’ near LAC

Key interest rate intact at 6.5% amid food price volatility fears

Key interest rate intact at 6.5% amid food price volatility fears

Returning officer Masih tenders apology in SC

Returning officer Masih tenders apology in SC

SC stays Allahabad High Court order terming Madarsa Act unconstitutional

SC stays Allahabad High Court order terming Madarsa Act unconstitutional


Cities

View All

2 Hindu-dominated Assembly segments hold key in Bathinda

2 Hindu-dominated Assembly segments hold key in Bathinda

~458 cr spent, depts sit on utilisation certificates

Rs 458 cr spent, depts sit on utilisation certificates

INDIA VOTES 2024: BJP not ‘vocal for local’

GST: Notices to 9 booksellers

2,400 bottles of liquor seized

Unpardonable act, says AAP as Masih tenders apology in SC

Appalled at state of affairs in Delhi Govt hospitals: L-G VK Saxena

Appalled at state of affairs in Delhi Govt hospitals: L-G VK Saxena

Don’t engage in politics, Saurabh Bhardwaj urges VK Saxena

BJP conspired to arrest CM: Sanjay Singh

‘Getting bail doesn’t mean acquittal’

Has Election Commission become BJP’s subsidiary, asks Atishi

Interstate gang smuggling drugs, weapons busted in Punjab, 4 arrested in Kapurthala

Interstate gang smuggling drugs, weapons busted in Punjab, 4 arrested in Kapurthala

NGT imposes Rs 25K fine on Jalandhar MC

Jalandhar plunges into darkness as 4K plaints of defunct streetlights pending with MC

Nurmahal civic body fails to provide disabled-friendly facilities in govt offices

Sans salary for 16 months, Nakodar college teachers continue to perform duties

INDIA VOTES 2024: 2,334 held with drugs, liquor, cash worth ~11.79 crore in Ludhiana district

INDIA VOTES 2024: 2,334 held with drugs, liquor, cash worth Rs 11.79 crore in Ludhiana district

Two POs land in Ludhiana police net under special campaign

SAD (Amritsar) to field Amritpal Singh from Ludhiana

Two travel agent couples dupe residents of Rs 41 L

Have ample paddy, basmati seed stock for state farmers: Punjab Agricultural University

Robbery foiled, five gang members held

Robbery foiled, five gang members held

Clubs campaign for high voter turnout

Death after eating cake: 10 days on, govt takes note of Manvi’s case

More trouble for Ferozepur DC in guava orchard scam

Three-day lecture series concludes