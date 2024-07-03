Rajinder Khanna Additional NSA, TV Ravichandran appointed Deputy

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 2

Deputy National Security Adviser (NSA) Rajinder Khanna, a former chief of India's external intelligence agency R&AW, has been promoted as Additional NSA while TV Ravichandran, a 1990-batch IPS officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre, has been made Deputy NSA in the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS).

Khanna, a 1978-batch IPS officer of the Odisha cadre, served as the R&AW chief from December 2014 to December 2016. He has also led the R&AW operations desk and is known to be an expert on Pakistan and terrorism. He was appointed Deputy NSA (T&I) in January 2018. As in most other appointments, this signalled continuity in the NSCS too, official sources said.

Ravichandran is currently Special Director, Intelligence Bureau, and has been appointed Deputy NSA for a period of two years from the date of assumption of charge, which would initially be up to his date of superannuation, i.e. August 31, 2024. Afterwards, Ravichandran would be re-employed on contractual basis, an order issued by the NSCS said.

