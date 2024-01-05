Kharga Corps conducts joint firing drill with Air Force

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, December 5

Kharga Corps, the Army’s most significant strike formation, conducted an integrated field firing exercise with the Indian Air Force at the Mahajan ranges in Rajasthan.

Christened exercise Kharga Shakti, the drill was aimed at validating synchronised delivery of firepower of the strike corps in complete integration with surveillance resources and air power assets of the Air Force.

The exercise demonstrated seamless, effective, and persuasive integrated firing in a simulated operational environment for an offensive in obstacle ridden terrain by coordinated assault by Artillery, Armour, Mechanised Infantry and Conventional Infantry units of the Kharga Corps in synchronisation with fighter-bomber missions.

A wide array of ground and aerial platforms, including tanks, armoured personnel carriers, howitzers, rocket launchers, radars, surveillance equipment, helicopters and drones were deployed for practicing offensive manoeuvres.

Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, GOC-in-C Western Command, accompanied by Lt Gen Rahul R Singh, GOC Kharga Corps, witnessed the exercise.

On culmination of the exercise Lt Gen Katiyar, interacted with all ranks and appreciated their level of operational preparedness and professionalism in the conduct of the exercise. He urged them to strive for excellence and live up to the glorious history of the Corps and its emblem, the ‘Kharga of Maa Kali’, the ultimate weapon symbolising destruction of enemy in battlefield.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Indian Air Force #Rajasthan