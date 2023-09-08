Mallikarjun Kharge: Bharat yatra effort to rebuild collective conscience

New Delhi, September 7
On the first anniversary of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress party chief Mallikarjun Kharge took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate Rahul Gandhi, who had led the Kanyakumari to Kashmir foot march.
He said the foot march was not just a physical endeavour but a sincere effort to “rebuild our broken collective conscience”. Kharge also complimented people who took part in it.
He said the Bharat Jodo Yatra was a people’s movement, unequalled in history. “As the yatra completes one year today, on behalf of the Indian National Congress, I congratulate Rahul Gandhi, all yatris and the lakhs of citizens who walked and joined in this historic endeavour,” he said.
Kharge said the yatra covered a distance of more than 4,000 km, carrying the message of unity in diversity.“The yatra seeks to bring real issues of economic inequalities, price rise, unemployment, social injustices, subversion of Constitution and the centralisation of power to the centre stage of people’s imagination.”
Rahul posted a video montage of the 4,000-km yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir in a post on X.
