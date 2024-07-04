Kharge for law on fake godmen

Tribune News Service

Aksheev Thakur

New Delhi, July 3

Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday suggested that a law should be enacted against “blind faith” so that “fake godmen” who loot people for money could be banned. He also demanded a statement on the Hathras stampede either from Home Minister Amit Shah or Leader of the House JP Nadda.

The House paid homage to the devotees who were killed in the stampede at a religious congregation in Hathras on Tuesday. RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said there should be a discussion in the Rajya Sabha in the next session on how to avoid such stampedes.

“All necessary steps are being taken to provide medical aid to the injured and authorities have set up a committee to investigate the matter. This is an aspect on which this House should deliberate in a structured manner. I will personally welcome inputs from the members as to what can be done in this direction,” Dhankhar added.

Kharge said, “There should be a legislation in this regard.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mallikarjun Kharge #Rajya Sabha