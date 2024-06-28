 Kharge in Rajya Sabha Well leaves Dhankhar ‘anguished’ : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Kharge in Rajya Sabha Well leaves Dhankhar ‘anguished’

Kharge in Rajya Sabha Well leaves Dhankhar ‘anguished’

Soon after the laying of the listed papers on the table of the House, Dhankhar informed that he has not accepted 22 notices by the opposition leaders

Kharge in Rajya Sabha Well leaves Dhankhar ‘anguished’

Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge (R) speaks as Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar conducts proceedings of the House during the ongoing Parliament session in New Delhi on Friday. Photo: PTI



PTI

New Delhi, June 28

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday expressed anguish over Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge trooping into the Well of the House during an opposition protest, saying it is for the first time that a person occupying the post has engaged in such conduct.

On Friday, the House witnessed three adjournments due to protests and sloganeering by the opposition.

Soon after the laying of the listed papers on the table of the House during the morning session, Dhankhar informed that he has not accepted 22 notices by the opposition leaders to suspend the scheduled business of the day and take up discussion on the alleged irregularities in NEET.

This led to protest by MPs of the opposition parties. They started raising slogans and several of them entered into the Well, leading to adjournment of the proceedings.

Just before the adjournment, BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi had started speaking on the discussion on a motion to thank the President for her address to the joint sitting of the Parliament.

When the House reassembled, there were almost similar scenes and the speech of Trivedi was disrupted.

At one point, Kharge too entered the Well of the House to join the opposition protest.

Dhankhar remarked that the act of coming into the Well by a leader of the opposition has happened for the first time in the history and become a “stain” for the Parliament.

“I am pained and surprised that Indian parliamentary tradition will stoop to such low that the leader of the opposition will troop into the Well,” he said, before adjourning the proceedings till 2 pm.

Later again, he referred to the incident.

“The kind of conduct, ignoble conduct, a conduct that will hurt every Indian, will put this institution to shame. We are here elected, get the prestige of being members of the upper house, the house of elders. If in this House we conduct ourselves in this unruly manner, it is most unfortunate,” the chairman said.

The House later took up the discussions on the motion of thanks before adjourning for the day around 6 pm.

Rajya Sabha will meet again at 11 am on Monday. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jagdeep Dhankhar #Mallikarjun Kharge #Rajya Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Cab driver dead, 6 injured as portion of roof collapses at Delhi airport’s Terminal-1; flight departures suspended till further notice

2
Punjab

Yoga at Golden Temple: Withdraw FIR or face legal action, influencer Archana Makwana tells SGPC

3
Punjab

Ludhiana: Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed

4
Patiala

Canal water revives parched fields in 3 districts of Punjab

5
Delhi

Roof that collapsed at Delhi airport built in 2008-09 by GMR: Civil Aviation Minister Naidu

6
Delhi

Heavy rain pounds Delhi as monsoon arrives; waterlogging, traffic snarls, power cuts add to chaos

7
Punjab

Jalandhar West bypoll: Akali Dal nominee Surjit Kaur gets Rajputs’ support after party decides to back BSP pick

8
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

Indian Muslims on shaky ground

9
Chandigarh

Mixed response to Chandigarh decision on opening shops 24x7

10
India

Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren walks out of jail after High Court grants bail in money-laundering case

Don't Miss

View All
Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed
Punjab

Ludhiana: Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai
Diaspora

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
Science Technology

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Meta AI rolls out in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram
Science Technology

Meta AI rolls out in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Top News

Heavy rain leaves Delhi waterlogged, traffic crawls

Heavy rain pounds Delhi as monsoon arrives; waterlogging, traffic snarls, power cuts add to chaos

Vehicles submerged, trees uprooted as rain water flood stree...

6 injured, flight operations impacted as portion of roof of Terminal 1 of Delhi airport collapses

Cab driver dead, 6 injured as portion of roof collapses at Delhi airport’s Terminal-1; flight departures suspended till further notice

All departures from Terminal-1 temporarily suspended, check-...

Delhi airport roof collapse: Ensure there is no abnormal surge in airfares, government tells airlines

Delhi airport roof collapse: Ensure there is no abnormal surge in airfares, government tells airlines

Following T1 incident, IndiGo has cancelled 62 flight depart...

NEET-UG paper leak case: CBI arrests school principal, vice-principal in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh

NEET-UG paper leak case: CBI arrests school principal, vice-principal in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh

On Thursday, CBI made its first arrests in paper leak case, ...

Deputy National Security Adviser Vikram Misri appointed new Foreign Secretary

Deputy National Security Adviser Vikram Misri, ex-envoy to China, appointed new Foreign Secretary

Misri, a 1989-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, will suc...


Cities

View All

Amritsar Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, seize 9 kg heroin

Amritsar Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, seize 9 kg heroin

Rs 3 crore dacoity: Amritsar Police find clues about perpetrators

Yoga at Golden Temple: Withdraw FIR or face legal action, influencer Archana Makwana tells SGPC

Gurjit Singh Aujla raises Patti-Makkhu rail link with Minister for Railways

MLA Ajay Gupta meets Local Bodies Spl Secy Ajoy Sharma

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

Scented foggers to rid Dadu Majra of stink

Chandigarh: Scented foggers to rid Dadu Majra of stink

Two rob Mohali jeweller of 100 gram gold, cash

IMD warns of very heavy rain over north-west India; monsoon expected to cover Punjab, Haryana in 2-3 days

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough

Some respite in Chandigarh as mercury dips

6 injured, flight operations impacted as portion of roof of Terminal 1 of Delhi airport collapses

Cab driver dead, 6 injured as portion of roof collapses at Delhi airport’s Terminal-1; flight departures suspended till further notice

Delhi airport roof collapse: Ensure there is no abnormal surge in airfares, government tells airlines

No loud noise, chaos when iron rods fell on cars: Eyewitnesses at Delhi airport Terminal 1

Two boys drown in rainwater-filled ditch in northeast Delhi

Burger King murder: Delhi Police nab man who brought shooters to outlet; 3 suspects still at large

Amid poll frenzy, residents demand solutions to long-pending issues

Amid poll frenzy, residents demand solutions to long-pending issues

Angural betrayed people of city’s West segment: AAP

Rise of radicalism in Punjab a fertile ground for ISI: Sunil Jakhar

Jalandhar West bypoll: Akali Dal nominee Surjit Kaur gets Rajputs’ support after party decides to back BSP pick

Mann's cot will be shifted back to Satauj, says Bajwa

Rain exposes MC’s tall claims

Rain exposes Ludhiana MC’s tall claims

Ludhiana: Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed

Ludhiana: Panel reviews cases of fiscal incentives to industries

Minor raped, impregnated in Ludhiana

Education Department should have own construction wing, says minister Harjot Singh Bains

Rain exposes tall claims of monsoon preparedness

Patiala: Rain exposes tall claims of monsoon preparedness

Canal water revives parched fields in 3 districts of Punjab

No scheduled power cuts in Punjab: Minister