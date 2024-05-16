Kharge: Will double free ration to poor if INDIA bloc voted to power

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Mohan

New Delhi, May 15

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav today claimed that the INDIA bloc would form the next government in the country. The people had decided to oust the BJP, which would not cross even the 200-seat mark, they said.

Kharge also promised to double the quantity of ration being distributed to around 80 crore beneficiaries under the public distribution system, if the INDIA bloc was voted to power. He referred to the Modi government’s scheme providing 5 kg ration to the poor every month and said, “The Congress brought the Food Security Act, you did nothing. You are giving 5 kg, if INDIA bloc government is formed, we will give 10 kg ration to the poor.”

“Four phases of the Lok Sabha elections have concluded and the INDIA coalition is in a strong position. The public has decided on PM Modi’s departure. I can confidently say that on June 4, the INDIA coalition is going to form a new government,” Kharge said addressing a joint press conference in Lucknow from where Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is seeking his third term. Kharge emphasised the significance of 2024 elections, labelling these as the paramount battle to safeguard the Constitution and democracy. He underscored the ideological clash between two opposing forces, portraying one as champions of the underprivileged and the other as aligned with the affluent, exploiting religious sentiments for electoral gain.

When questioned about the number of seats the INDIA bloc was expected to win, Kharge responded, “I cannot provide a specific number, but the reports based on the voting trend during the four phases clearly reveal that the BJP is not winning even 200 seats. The INDIA bloc will comfortably secure the required numbers to prevent the BJP from forming the next government.”

Akhilesh Yadav asserted that most promises made by the Congress align with the SP’s announcements, emphasising their commitment to the welfare of the people. He reiterated that a common minimum programme would be formulated after the formation of the government by incorporating key announcements from all alliance partners’ manifestos.

