‘Kharge’s 370 barb shows tukde-tukde mentality of Congress’

Tribune News Service

Aksheev Thakur

New Delhi, April 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for objecting to the mention of abrogation of Article 370 during election campaigns in states like Rajasthan.

Addressing a rally in Bihar’s Nawada, Modi said Kharge’s remarks reflected the “mindset of those wanting to divide the country”. “The Congress president thinks Article 370 has nothing to do with Rajasthan. Is Jammu and Kashmir not an integral part of the country? This is the mentality of the ‘tukde-tukde gang’,” he said.

The PM said that the Congress must understand that to protect Kashmir, the youth of Bihar and Rajasthan had laid down their lives. This was Modi’s second rally after the one in Jamui on Thursday. “The Congress, RJD and other constituents of INDIA bloc like to talk a lot about the Constitution, but they did not implement the Constitution of Baba Saheb Ambedkar in Jammu and Kashmir? It could be possible only under Modi,” the PM said.

He alleged that the “Indi alliance” neither had vision nor credibility. “It’s a sanctuary for corruption. Their unity appears forced, driven solely by the greed for power. The people standing together in Delhi are abusing each other in different states. In Bihar, one leader claims candidacy over another from the same alliance,” he said.

The PM said Bihar was a witness to “jungle raj” under the Congress-RJD rule when women were scared to step out of their houses. He called the INDIA bloc “anti-Sanatan”, targeting the Congress for not attending Ram Temple’s consecration ceremony. Nawada is one of the four constituencies of Bihar that will go to the polls on April 19.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Article 370 #Bihar #Congress #Mallikarjun Kharge #Narendra Modi #Rajasthan