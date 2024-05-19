Khattar, Maneka, Kanhaiya among 889 in fray during 6th phase of Lok Sabha polls

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 18

Manohar Lal Khattar from Karnal, Maneka Gandhi from Sultanpur and Kanhaiya Kumar from North East Delhi are among 889 candidates in fray for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls that will be held in eight states and union territories on May 25.

Seven seats in Delhi, 10 in Haryana, 14 in eastern Uttar Pradesh, eight each in West Bengal and Bihar, six in Odisha and four in Jharkhand will go to the polls on May 25. Fifty-seven constituencies are up for grab in this phase.

Some other key contestants, whose fate will be sealed in the sixth phase, are Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh from Gurgaon, BJP leader Sambit Patra from Puri and Bhartruhari Mahtab, who switched loyalties from the BJD to BJP, from Cuttack.

Uttar Pradesh has maximum 470 nominations for 14 parliamentary constituencies, followed by Haryana with 370. Ranchi parliamentary constituency in Jharkhand has received maximum 70 nominations, while North East Delhi seat has received 69.

The average number of candidates in a constituency in this phase was 15, the Election Commission said.

Polling will also be held in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag seat in this phase as the May 7 polling was postponed due to inclement weather, a move that had been opposed by major political parties in the UT.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnal #Lok Sabha #Manohar Lal Khattar