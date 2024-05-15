Khattar’s 2 nephews join Congress

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, May 14

In a significant political development in Haryana, two nephews of former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar — Pradeep Khattar and Gururaj Khattar —joined the Congress in Sirsa. The move, led by Congress candidate Kumari Selja, came as a blow to the BJP, prompting them to issue clarifications. BJP spokesperson Jawahar Yadav refuted claims that the Khattar brothers were related to former CM Manohar Lal Khattar, emphasising that the news was false and that legal action would be taken against those spreading misinformation.

The nephews’ uncle, Bhupendra Khattar, a lawyer and BJP member, refrained from commenting on their decision to join the Congress. While Manohar Lal Khattar has previously denied having a family, the Khattar family from Sirsa has identified themselves as close relatives of the former Chief Minister since his tenure began.

Following their defection, Pradeep Khattar and Gururaj Khattar criticised the BJP, citing a lack of respect for party workers, which they believe they will find in the Congress. Gururaj Khattar targeted the former Chief Minister, accusing him of neglecting the family during his 10-year tenure and adopting a strategy of pressure against them for their entry into the Congress.

Gururaj Khattar announced plans for a press conference to present facts about Manohar Lal Khattar, alleging that the former Chief Minister no longer considers his family and will disown others like he did with his ‘bhanja’ Ashok Tanwar once he leaves the BJP.

